Archaeologists make largest discovery of artifacts from Etruscan, Roman periods in Italy

Archaeologists have discovered a tunnel at the Temple of Taposiris Magna near Alexandria, Egypt, that they think may lead to the lost tomb of Queen Cleopatra, who ruled the region from 51–30 BC.The excavation, led by Dr Kathleen Martinez of the University of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, resulted in the discovery of a tunnel containing coins bearing the images of Cleopatra and Alexander the Great, according to a November 3 press release from the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.The tunnel is carved into rock at a depth of approximately 13 meters, and is roughly 1,300 meters long, which Martinez deemed “an engineering miracle.”Alongside the coins, the excavation team found two alabaster heads, one of a sphinx and another from the Ptolemaic period, and a number of headless statues.A network of tunnels stretching from Lake Mariout to the Mediterranean has also been discovered, along with several mummies buried inside rock-carved tombs. Credit: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities via Storyful