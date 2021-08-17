Archaeologists find skeleton, evidence of Greek in Pompeii

·1 min read

ROME (AP) — Archaeologists in the ancient city of Pompeii have discovered a remarkably well-preserved skeleton during excavations of a tomb that also shed light on the cultural life of the city before it was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in AD 79.

A skull bearing tufts of white hair and part of an ear, as well as bones and fabric fragments, were found in the tomb in the necropolis of Porta Sarno, an area not yet open to the public that is located in the east of Pompeii’s urban center. The discovery is unusual since most adults were cremated at the time.

An inscription of the tomb suggested that its owner, a freed slave named Marcus Venerius Secundio, helped organize performances in Greek in Pompeii. Experts said it was the first confirmation that Greek, the language of culture in the Mediterranean, was used alongside Latin.

“That performances in Greek were organized is evidence of the lively and open cultural climate which characterized ancient Pompeii,” the director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, said in a statement announcing the discovery.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Zuchtriegel said Marcus Venerius clearly had been able to make a living for himself after he was freed as a slave, given the “monumental" size of his burial tomb. “He didn't become super rich, but certainly he reached a considerable level of wealth," Zuchtriegel said.

The eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD destroyed Pompeii. Excavations over the years have yielded remarkable discoveries of tombs, chariots and brilliantly frescoed homes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Well-preserved skeleton sheds light on culture in ancient Pompeii

    Archaeologists have uncovered a well-preserved skeleton at a burial site in Pompeii which has shed new light on funeral rites and cultural activity in the doomed, ancient Roman city, officials said on Tuesday. The body of the man, believed to be in his 60s, was found in a tomb which dated to the final decades of Pompeii, before it was destroyed by the Vesuvius volcano in 79 AD. A commemorative inscription named the man as Marcus Venerius Secundio and made a reference to theatre performances at Pompeii in Greek - the first time archaeologists have found direct evidence of plays performed there in Greek as well as in Latin.

  • Haiti mourners tell of church collapse horror during quake

    When the ground began to tremble during a church funeral service in the small village of Toirac in southern Haiti, Kettney Francois was trampled in the frantic stampede to escape. Fellow mourners pulled her out from the crush of people and carried her outside, but her teenage daughter and elderly mother were not so lucky. Residents say an estimated 20 lives were lost in the building in the tight-knit rural community inland from the city of Les Cayes.

  • Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator

    Cardinal Raymond Burke, one of the Catholic Church's most outspoken conservatives and a vaccine skeptic, said he has COVID-19 and his staff said he is breathing through a ventilator. Pope Francis reassigned Burke from the Vatican court in 2014 after he said the church was like a ship with no rudder.

  • Bovine? Hardly, but this dog is a steady anchor as world tries to get back to normal

    A sleek orca is what I think of when sunshine sparkles off Jack’s glossy black-and-white coat, but I guess a young Kansan can be forgiven if his mind veered more toward a Holstein

  • Return of Quinnen Williams could be game-changer for Jets

    Th﻿e Jets’ defensive line has been one of the best stories of training camp, and they're about to get Quinnen Williams back.

  • U.N. calls for end to 'chilling' abuses in Afghanistan

    ***WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE ON VIDEO***The Taliban’s swift and total takeover of Afghanistan culminating in the capture of the capital, Kabul, was accompanied on Monday by grim reports of violence as the Islamist militants moved to reimpose power. The nation’s U.N. Ambassador warned of mounting human rights abuses. GHULAM ISACZAI: "Kabul residents are reporting the Taliban have already started house-to-house searches in some neighborhoods, registering names and looking for people in their target list. There are already reports of target killings and looting in the city. Kabul residents are living in absolute fear right now." United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate end to hostilities and human rights abuses. GUTERRES: "We are receiving chilling reports of severe restrictions on human rights throughout the country. I am particularly concerned by accounts of mounting human rights violations against the women and girls of Afghanistan, who fear a return to the darkest days." The U.N. Security Council later issued a statement calling on the Taliban to establish, through negotiations, a new government that is united and includes "the full, equal and meaningful participation of women." One female member of Afghanistan's parliament, who was laying low at home, spoke to Reuters over Zoom from Kabul on Monday and said she feared for her life.FARZANA KOCHAI: "As an MP, as a female, as someone who is coming from civil society, activism and human rights, women's rights, for sure I am afraid for myself, my life, my freedom to work and my freedom to speak up."As the Taliban gained ground, thousands of civilians desperate to flee crowded Kabul’s airport, giving way to horrifying scenes. One local news agency reported that some people who had clung to the outside of a U.S Air Force plane plunged to their deaths after it took off. Reuters could not verify the report by the agency. The return to Taliban rule came as U.S. and other foreign forces were leaving the country, 20 years after the Islamist militants were ousted by a U.S.-led invasion. Guterres appealed to the 15-member Security Council to "use all tools at its disposal" to suppress a global terrorist threat from Afghanistan to ensure that other countries were not threatened or attacked.

  • Reflecting on America's longest war

    As the U.S. ends its longest war in Afghanistan, "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell reflects on the enormous costs of the conflict.

  • How Many Episodes of ’Bachelor in Paradise’ Can We Expect This Season? Check Out the Release Schedule

    You won't want to miss a single second of it.

  • Star Wars: Visions: Disney+ Anime Anthology Reveals Trailers, Voice Casts

    Disney+ has released trailers, in both Japanese and with English dubbing, for Star Wars: Visions, an anthology series from Lucasfilm that tells new stories in the style and tradition of Japanese anime. The nine-part series premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22; the English-dubbed trailer appears above, the Japanese-language trailer is embedded down below. “Lucasfilm is partnering with […]

  • How Black Employees at Nike and Intel Find Community in Portland Through Monthly Gatherings

    On the last Wednesday of every month, Black designers, lawyers, and entrepreneurs come together at "Olive Or Twist," one of Oregon's oldest Black-owned businesses, to connect, share experiences, and find a community.

  • Eruptions add another 100 feet to Mount Etna's height in six months

    The southeastern basin -- the youngest and most active of Mount Etna's four-summit craters -- is now the tallest point of the volcano, sitting at 3,357 metres (11,013 feet) above sea level.

  • Grimes Shares Rare Video of 15-Month-Old Son X Æ A-Xii During TikTok Montage of Italy Vacation

    Grimes welcomed baby X Æ A-Xii with Elon Musk in May 2020

  • Two Patriots appear on ESPN’s all-value team for the 2021 season

    These two players give the Patriots great value with team-friendly contracts.

  • Ethan Hawke: Oscar Isaac Got Him ‘Moon Knight’ Role After Watching ‘Good Lord Bird’

    "Moon Knight" tells the story of Marc Spector (Isaac), a former U.S. Marine turned C.I.A. agent who experiences multiple personality disorder.

  • Worries about global growth outweigh report Fed moving closer to faster-than-expected tapering process

    Risk-off sentiment drives investors to Treasurys, despite a report by The Wall Street Journal that Federal Reserve policy makers are building a case to end asset purchases sooner than many expect.

  • Taliban sweeps across Afghanistan

    The president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani fled the country Sunday and the government has essentially collapsed as the Taliban took conrol of Kabul, the capital. Afghans who fled the countryside to Kabul to escape the Taliban say they have nowhere else to go. Roxana Saberi has the story.

  • At 56, Elizabeth Hurley Has 'Heavenly' Abs Floating On Angel Wings In New Bikini Pic

    She sneaks in movement whenever she can with a clever "found fitness" routine.

  • Afghanistan: Facebook continues ban of Taliban-related content

    Technology firms face challenges on how to handle content created by the group and its supporters.

  • Main Cuban oxygen plant fails amid COVID-19 surge

    Cuba’s public health minister said on Sunday efforts were underway to restart the country’s main oxygen factory which had broken down even as the death toll from COVID-19 on Saturday reached 98, equal to the pandemic record. Minister Jose Angel Portal’s appearance on the state’s mid-day news broadcast came as a Delta-driven surge in coronavirus cases and deaths swamped some provincial health services. Daily cases are averaging between 8,000 and 9,000 and fatalities at nearly 1% of cases, low by international standards but high for Cuba which last year had a death rate of 0.67%.

  • The Pope’s No. 1 American Nemesis—a COVID Skeptic—Is Now Fighting for His Life

    Alessandro Bianchi/ReutersROME—American Cardinal Raymond Burke, who staunch conservatives in the Catholic Church view as something of an anti-Pope Francis, is fighting for his life on a ventilator in a Wisconsin hospital after contracting what he often referred to as the “Wuhan Virus.” The prelate was on a vacation from Rome, where he lives.Steve Bannon, Cardinal Burke, Minister Salvini, and the Plot to Take Down Pope FrancisThe 73-year-old cardinal has shown himself to be a COVID-19 denier, pub