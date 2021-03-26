Archaeologists unearth remains of 387-year-old colonial fort in Maryland

Denise Chow
·3 min read

Buried underground in the middle of an open field, roughly a half-mile inland from St. Mary's River, archaeologists have discovered the remains of Maryland's earliest colonial site, a 387-year-old fort that was erected by European settlers in 1634.

The site, known as St. Mary's Fort, was the fourth English colony established in the United States and was home to approximately 150 settlers. The recent discovery is the culmination of a decadeslong search and could reveal intriguing new details about the first wave of European colonists in Maryland and those who were there before them, said archaeologist Travis Parno, director of research and collections for Historic St. Mary's City, where the fort is located.

"There are a lot of cross-colonial and cross-cultural things that we can learn," Parno said. "Not just how we compare to other places, but how the colony expanded and those really complicated social and political relationships between Native populations and the colonists, and also between different groups of Native peoples."

Parno said early excavations have indicated the site is well preserved. The fort was constructed of wood, which means that unlike with stone, brick and other types of masonry that can be uncovered, archaeologists instead have to look for clues in what remains in the soil.

"It's kind of a mixture of art and science because you have to excavate and look at stains in the soil left behind by wood that was there in the past," Parno said.

Conjectural drawing of St. Mary&#x002019;s Fort based on the geophysical survey. (Jeffrey R. Parno)
Conjectural drawing of St. Mary’s Fort based on the geophysical survey. (Jeffrey R. Parno)

St. Mary's Fort was the first colonial settlement in Maryland and was one of the earliest established in the U.S., after Jamestown in 1607, Plymouth in 1620 and Massachusetts Bay in 1630. This region of southern Maryland was home to the Yaocomaco, a tribe that Parno said lived on both sides of the St. Mary's River.

In March 1634, roughly 150 colonists sailed aboard two ships, Ark and Dove, to settle at St. Mary's Fort. The site was active for more than 50 years, but it was later abandoned after the state capital migrated to Annapolis.

What's currently known about St. Mary's Fort has been mostly pieced together from historical records and correspondence in 1634 between the colony's first governor, Leonard Calvert, and the man in England who helped finance the settlement, Richard Lechford.

In fact, it was Calvert's own letters that caused some confusion during the search for St. Mary's Fort. In one of Calvert's dispatches, he described the fort as measuring 120 yards square with four bastions for protection.

A view of the St. Mary&#x002019;s Fort dig site. (Historic St. Mary&#x002019;s City)
A view of the St. Mary’s Fort dig site. (Historic St. Mary’s City)

But when archaeologists searched the field using ground-penetrating radar, they found the outlines of a structure that vaguely resembled what Calvert described — but not quite.

"We found a large, palisaded enclosure, but it wasn't square," Parno said. "It was rectangular and about 104 yards by 58 yards, so about 44 percent of the size of what Calvert described in his letter."

Parno's team also found only one circular bastion on one corner, rather than four. In 2019, a portion of the site was excavated and archaeologists sampled the remains. They found artifacts dating back to the early 17th century, which helped them confirm that they had indeed stumbled on the site of St. Mary's Fort.

"At that point, we knew it wasn't a later construction," Parno said. "It was the palisaded enclosure we were looking for."

Archaeologists are expecting to learn more about St. Mary's Fort as larger sections of the site are excavated. Beyond the area's rich colonial history, Parno said researchers are keen to understand how the land was used for thousands of years before European settlers landed on Maryland's shores.

"The colony was in place for essentially 60 years, but for more than 10,000 years, people lived in or moved through this part of southern Maryland," he said. "Why not expand and treat this whole field as a laboratory to investigate human experience in this part of the world over the course of thousands of years?"

Recommended Stories

  • Maryland's beginnings discovered in St. Mary's County

    After nearly a century of searching, archaeologists found the oldest known colonial settlement in Maryland.

  • Archaeologists identify 3,200-year-old temple mural of spider god in Peru

    Mural discovered last year is thought to depict a zoomorphic, knife-wielding spider god associated with rain and fertility Experts believe the shrine was built by the pre-Columbian Cupisnique culture, which developed along Peru’s northern coast more than 3,000 years ago. Photograph: ANDINA/AFP/Getty Images Archaeologists in northern Peru have identified a 3,200-year-old mural painted on the side of an ancient adobe temple that is thought to depict a zoomorphic, knife-wielding spider god associated with rain and fertility. The mural – applied in ochre, yellow, grey and white paint to the wall of the 15m x 5m mud brick structure in the Virú province of Peru’s La Libertad region – was discovered last year after much of the site was destroyed by local farmers trying to extend their avocado and sugarcane plantations. Experts believe the shrine was built by the pre-Columbian Cupisnique culture, which developed along Peru’s northern coast more than 3,000 years ago. The archaeologist Régulo Franco Jordán said the shrine’s strategic location near the river had led researchers to believe it had been a temple dedicated to water deities. The mural – applied in ochre, yellow, grey and white paint to the wall of the 15m by 5m mud brick structure in the Virú province of Peru’s La Libertad region – was discovered last year. Photograph: ANDINA/AFP/Getty Images “What we have here is a shrine that would have been a ceremonial centre thousands of years ago,” he told Peru’s La República newspaper. “The spider on the shrine is associated with water and was an incredibly important animal in pre-Hispanic cultures, which lived according to a ceremonial calendar. It’s likely that there was a special, sacred water ceremony held between January and March when the rains came down from the higher areas.” According to the archeologists, about 60% of the complex, which lies 500km north of Lima, was destroyed in November last year when farmers in the region used heavy machinery to try to extend their crop fields. Jordán has named the temple Tomabalito after the nearby archaeological site known as el Castillo de Tomabal. “The site has been registered and the discovery will be covered up until the [Covid] pandemic is over and it can be properly investigated,” he told La República. The spider god is not the only ancient animal artwork to have appeared in Peru over recent months. In October last year, the form of an enormous cat, dated to between 200 BC and 100 BC, emerged during work to improve access to one of the hills that overlooks the country’s famous Nazca line geoglyphs.

  • Killer Cases: Murder In A Wisconsin Field

    When Nicole VanderHeyden was found shot to death in a Wisconsin farm field, police immediately arrested her boyfriend. However, as the investigation unfolded, a man she met at a bar became a prime suspect.

  • Shark nearly 12 feet long tagged near World War II shipwreck off North Carolina coast

    Experts suspect North Carolina’s Outer Banks are a white shark mating ground.

  • Octopus research yields insight into the evolution of sleep

    The octopus is an extraordinary creature - and not only because of its eight limbs, three hearts, blue blood, ink squirting, camouflage capacity and the tragic fact that it dies after mating. A study by researchers in Brazil published on Thursday shows that this animal, already considered perhaps the smartest invertebrate, experiences two major alternating sleep states eerily similar to those in humans - and it even might dream. The findings, the researchers said, provide fresh evidence that the octopus possesses a complex and sophisticated neurobiology that underlies an equally sophisticated behavioral repertoire, while also offering broader insight into the evolution of sleep, a crucial biological function.

  • Rare Van Gogh masterpiece sells for $15.4 million in Paris

    A rare painting by Vincent Van Gogh was sold at auction Thursday by Sotheby’s Paris for 13.1 million euros ($15.4 million). The sale of “Street Scene in Montmartre” was highly anticipated as it was one of the few paintings by the Dutch Impressionist master to still have been in private hands. The auction house had expected it to sell for between 5 million euros and 8 million euros.

  • The Best and the Worst Time of the Year To Buy a New Car

    Whatever your reason for buying a new car — it’s your first set of wheels, your family size has changed or your old vehicle has become a liability — timing is everything. Although...

  • This V-8 Go-Kart Is Just an Engine and Four Wheels

    Don't think it isn't useful, though. It also comes with a trailer.

  • Inside a $3 million doomsday condo that can sustain 75 people for 5 years

    Survival Condo Project offers luxury, doomsday-proof condos. The converted missile silo is designed to sustain 75 people for five years.

  • An apparent meteor shower over the Pacific Northwest was actually burning space debris from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket - take a look

    The space junk, which people first thought was a meteor shower, was actually debris from a SpaceX mission, the National Weather Service said.

  • Mystery drones hovered over Navy destroyers off California, report says

    The drones were many miles from the mainland and were able to stay aloft more than 90 minutes, longer than commercially available drones.

  • General Mills CEO On Shrimpgate: 'Highly Unlikely' This Happened At Company Facility

    Jensen Karp is a name few have heard of before, but his story of finding shrimp tails in a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and has now been publicly addressed by General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) CEO Jeff Harmening. What Happened: General Mills takes food safety "very seriously" and based on all the available information, it is "highly unlikely" that Karp's story is traced back to a General Mills facility, Harmening said Wednesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell." General Mills only uses shrimp ingredients in its cat food business. "Right now we are in the process of working with that consumer to try and figure out what happened between it left our docks and when he opened it," the CEO said. Why It's Important: The Shrimpgate story itself is proving to be a valuable lesson in public relations. At first, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch brand insisted what looks like shrimp tails is in fact "accumulation of the cinnamon sugar" that would happen if the ingredients aren't blended. The public relations team further added there is "no possibility" of cross-contamination with shrimp. Harmening said he is "pretty knowledgeable about the situation" and the company hopes to resolve the situation with Karp. However, Karp said on Twitter he found a researcher that will identify the shrimp using microscopy and identify the shrimp "down to the species." What's Next: The conclusion of Shrimpgate will likely play out over the coming days and weeks. In the meantime, the internet is having fun with the story, including "MythicalChef" Josh Scherer who posted a recipe for Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp with a charred pineapple habanero reduction. (Photo: Jeremy Karp’s photo of unidentified objects in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEat Just Closes 0M Funding Round To Expand As Sustainable Food CompanyWant To Text Your Food Order? Yum! Brands Acquires Tictuk For Solution© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Pauses Production After Positive Covid-19 Test

    EXCLUSIVE: Filming on NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime has been suspended following a positive Covid-19 test in Zone A, which includes the cast and those in direct contact with them. Following industry protocols, state and county safety guidelines and the NBCU Production Playbook, those in close contact were asked to self-isolate and contact tracing has […]

  • Gov. Kristi Noem ‘surprised’ about pushback over her strength on protecting girl sports

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she did not veto the bill on transgender athletes, but, rather asks for revisions to a ‘flawed’ measure.

  • Multiple state tax returns is the 'big surprise' of this years filing: expert

    Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman and Akiko Fujita discuss tax and retirement outlook with Marty Davidoff, Prager Metis National Tax Controversy Partner-in-Charge.

  • Craig “muMs” Grant Dies: Prolific Actor Played “Poet” On ‘Oz’, Recurred On ‘Hightown’ & ‘She’s Gotta Have It’

    Craig “Mums” Grant, an actor and poet who appeared in all six seasons of HBO’s prison drama Oz among dozens of film, TV and stage credits, died Thursday, apparently of natural causes, according to his representatives. He was 52. Billed as muMs da Schemer, the name he used during his early slam-poetry years, Grant guested […]

  • WWII codebreaker Turing honored on UK's new 50-pound note

    The rainbow flag flew proudly Thursday above the Bank of England in the heart of London's financial district to commemorate World War II codebreaker Alan Turing, the new face of Britain's 50-pound note. The design of the bank note was unveiled before it is being formally issued to the public on June 23, Turing's birthday. Turing's image joins that of Winston Churchill on the five-pound note, novelist Jane Austen on the 10-pound note and artist J. M. W. Turner on the 20-pound note.

  • Kylie Jenner's Completely Sheer Jumpsuit Is an Optical Illusion

    What is happening here.

  • Tugs and dredgers try to free megaship blocking Suez Canal

    The Taiwan-run MV Ever Given container ship is lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the Egypt's Suez Canal

  • April has been bullish for stocks but you shouldn’t bet on a repeat this year

    The U.S. stock market may or may not rise over the next four weeks. This earth-shattering prediction comes from my composite of stock-market seasonal patterns. My recommendation therefore is to be skeptical of all arguments based on alleged Wall Street seasonal tendencies.