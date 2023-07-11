Archbald man charged with setting fire to apartment

Jul. 11—An Archbald man faces arson charges after investigators say he admitted starting a fire inside his Lackawanna County Housing Authority apartment late last month.

Borough police accused Richard A. Tremmel, 46, of placing items on top of the kitchen stove in his apartment at 211 McAndrew Drive and igniting the burner on June 30.

The fire damaged the apartment and endangered three adjoining units, all of which were occupied by tenants at the time, police said.

Police were dispatched to the address shortly after 10 p.m. for a report of a stove fire, borough Patrolman Jacob Piazza said in a criminal complaint. The 911 center indicated the fire may have been intentionally set by the tenant, identified as Tremmel.

Officers arrived to find thick black smoke throughout the apartment and a fire burning on the stove, police said. After using an extinguisher to control the flames until firefighters arrived, Piazza spoke to Tremmel outside.

Tremmel admitted to Piazza and Officer Dan Evans he started the fire for attention and wanted to see police respond, the complaint said. He also made other statements, including saying he was a nobody and threatening to take Evans' gun and shoot Piazza.

Based on his admission and other comments, Tremmel was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.

Firefighters who extinguished the fire said they located several items on top of the stove, consistent with what Tremmel told police, the complaint said. The damage from the fire was contained to the kitchen area of Tremmel's apartment, but all four units had heavy smoke damage.

In addition to two felony counts of arson, Tremmel was charged with felony criminal mischief.

He was held in the county prison on $75,000 bail after arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Sean McGraw. His preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday at 10 a.m.

