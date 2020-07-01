Archbald, Pennsylvania Pursues Digital Transformation

The Lackawanna borough with a population of 7,000 selects GovPilot as provider of cloud-based government management software to streamline constituent services





ARCHBALD, Pa., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in Archbald, Pennsylvania where local officials have sought greater efficiency in municipal operations and constituent services. The borough recently partnered with GovPilot , a Hoboken, NJ provider of cloud-based government management software.

Archbald has deployed GovPilot's Report-a-Concern feature which enables residents to report non-emergency concerns such as potholes or general code violations directly via a digital form on the town website, or through an app on their phone, called GovAlert. The app, available on Android and iOS devices is easy to use, and routes citizen concerns directly to the relevant Archbald municipal department so that the issue can be resolved quickly.

Additionally Archbald is working with GovPilot to digitize its Landlord Registration and Certificate of Continued Occupancy (CCO) processes. This will enable residents to apply for documentation digitally directly through Archbald's municipal website.

"We have a small staff of eight, and until now, everything was done on paper". Said Archbald Borough manager, Robert Turlip. There are over 600 rental properties here, and we want to be sure to inspect each one to make sure they meet code." Turlip added, "Paper processes are time consuming, and we feel that GovPilot is the best partner suited to our purposes and borough to bring efficiency and a more convenient resident experience. Hopefully we can expand on these initial applications with GovPilot in the near future."

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, "We are excited to work with Archbald on the town's early stages of digital transformation. In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in Archbald."

