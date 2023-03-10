Archbald police charge restaurant owner with assault

Mar. 9—An owner of an Eynon section restaurant faces charges after borough police say he wrestled a juvenile employee to the ground and later placed a plastic bag over the youth's head.

Giovanni Sacco, 26, identified by police as an owner of Pasquale's Pizzeria & Family Restaurant, 485 Main St., was released on $5,000 unsecured bail after his arraignment Wednesday on charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment.

The employee, whose name was not released, told police he was working Feb. 25 when Sacco began nudging and punching him before wrestling him to the ground and putting him in a chokehold, according to an arrest affidavit.

The youth said Sacco later approached him from behind and placed a plastic garbage over his head, pulling it toward his face and interrupting his breathing, police said.

Sacco, of 305 Dale Ave., Scranton, has a preliminary hearing scheduled March 22 at 10:15 a.m.

— STAFF REPORT