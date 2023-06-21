Archbald woman charged with theft from gas station

Jun. 20—Archbald police charged a borough woman with stealing $500 in cash from bank bags at a local gas station.

Patrolman Ryan Calciano charged Kristine Santerangelo, 264 N. Main St., with theft and receiving stolen property.

Raceway Gas Station owner Shubreet Sidhu told police a cash bag came up $200 short the morning after Santerangelo finished a June 6 shift. Shubreet confronted Santerangelo, who promised to pay back the money. Sidhu allowed Santerangelo to keep working there because of her promise, according to an arrest affidavit.

On June 14, Santerangelo, 39, worked again, the cash bag came up $300 short the next day and video showed Santerangelo taking money from the bag. Santerangelo promised to pay back $60 the next time she worked, but called out sick, put in a two-week resignation notice and never came back, according to the affidavit.

Magisterial District Judge John Pesota freed Santerangelo on $7,500 unsecured bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. July 5.

— BORYS KRAWCZENIUK