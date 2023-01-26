Archbald woman sought after police seize drugs from borough home

Jan. 26—Investigators are looking for an Archbald woman after seizing narcotics from a borough home during a search Wednesday, state police said.

Megan N. Poremba, 32, faces a felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine charge and other drug-related offenses involving a drug sale in the borough, police said.

Members of the state police Troop R Vice Unit, along with Lackawanna County detectives and borough police, found methamphetamine, heroin/fentanyl and drug paraphernalia after executing a search warrant on a Krajewski Road home but Poremba was not located at the residence, police said.

Investigators asked anyone with information on Poremba's whereabouts to contact state police at Dunmore, county detectives or Archbald police.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

