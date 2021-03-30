Archbishop denies presiding over secret wedding for Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Victoria Ward
·2 min read
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 but Meghan has since suggested that they were already man and wife
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 but Meghan has since suggested that they were already man and wife

The Archbishop of Canterbury has addressed the claim that he presided over a “secret wedding” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before their official ceremony.

Meghan, 39, claimed in their Oprah Winfrey interview that they had been married in their back garden three days before the wedding at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel, on Saturday May 19 2018. “We called the Archbishop, and we just said, ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us’.”

That raised questions about the legality of their actual wedding, prompting their spokesman to clarify that the “marriage” was merely a private exchange of vows.

A published copy of their marriage certificate confirmed the legal ceremony took place on May 19. The Most Rev Justin Welby, who had thus far kept quiet, was asked by La Repubblica if he had married the couple in secret.

“If you talk to a priest, you expect them to keep that talk confidential,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who I’m talking to. I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the Duke and Duchess before the wedding. The legal wedding was on the Saturday.

“I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false.”

Meanwhile, it was claimed on Tuesday that the Duchess is planning a home birth for her daughter, due in early summer. Meghan is thought to have hoped for a home birth at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, for her son, Archie, but she eventually gave birth at the private Portland Hospital, central London.

“Meghan’s plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans,” a source told the New York Post.

“In the end, her doctors advised her to go to hospital and all she was interested in was delivering Archie safely. But she has a beautiful home in California, it’s a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl.”

A spokesman declined to comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Inside Princess Margaret's Complicated Relationship with Princess Diana

    An excerpt from the new book Elizabeth & Margaret offers a revealing look at the royal family's inner turmoil

  • Kate Middleton’s Family Breaks Their Silence Over Meghan Crying Claims

    Well, this is...rude.

  • The Palace Has Been Inundated With Letters Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tell-All Interview

    The Queen's lady-in-waiting is reportedly replying to *all* of them.

  • CBS Denies That Sharon Osbourne Will Get $10M For Leaving 'The Talk'

    CBS, a ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) subsidiary, is denying a press story that Sharon Osbourne will receive up to a $10-million payout for leaving the daytime program “The Talk” following a tense on-air exchange on racial issues earlier this month. What Happened: Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood had a tense exchange during the March 10 broadcast, with Osbourne defending British television personality Piers Morgan over his criticism of Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey and Underwood suggesting Osbourne gave “validation or safe haven to something he uttered that is racist.” Osbourne said the following of Morgan during the show in question: “I feel even like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist.” Osbourne apologized for her comments the following day on Twitter. On March 15, the New York Post reported CBS was investigating allegations that Osbourne engaged in off-camera in racist and homophobic comments about her colleagues, an accusation she vehemently denied. On March 26, CBS announced Osbourne was leaving the show, saying Osbourne's “behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.” Osbourne was the last original panelist on “The Talk,” which debuted in October 2010. Related Link: Did CBS Pay Oprah Winfrey Up To M For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Interview? What Happened Next: The New York Post cited an anonymous source who said Osbourne “is walking away with a $5 to $10 million minimum payout and was able to spin that it was her decision [to leave the show].” The Post also cited another unnamed source who promised Osbourne will be addressing the circumstances of her departure and highlighting alleged problems with the show’s talent. “She has been on that show for 11 years and knows all the secrets,” the source insisted. A CBS spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that the Post’s coverage was “false, inaccurate or untrue – take your pick.” “The Talk” has been on hiatus since the March 10 episode and is scheduled to resume original shows on April 12. CBS has issued a statement that the program will be “coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers.” Related Link: The State Of Streaming In 2021: A Fight For Content And Eyeballs Photo of Sharon Osbourne on “The Talk” courtesy of CBS. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNomura, Credit Suisse Face 'Significant' Losses Following Hedge Fund's Default On Margin CallsWells Fargo Downgrades AMC Networks, Discovery, ViacomCBS: What Investors Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Meghan Markle’s father delivers letter to Oprah’s security requesting interview

    It looks like Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, is looking for his own Oprah Winfrey sit-down. It looks like the father of Meghan Markle is looking for his own Oprah Winfrey sit-down. According to Page Six, Thomas Markle, the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex personally delivered a letter requesting an interview from Winfrey to her security guards.

  • Kardashians Get Competitive with 'Genetically Gifted' Jenners During Volleyball Match on KUWTK

    "Kendall has been talking a lot about how the Jenners are genetically gifted and this is something that makes my blood boil," Kim Kardashian West says in a sneak peek

  • Ariana Grande joining 'The Voice' as a coach next season: 'Beyond thrilled'

    Ariana Grande will replace Nick Jonas on "The Voice." Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are returning.

  • Olivia Jade slammed for claiming she was 'shamed' for college admissions scandal: 'Your sense of reality is not there'

    Olivia Jade Giannulli has found herself in hot water for saying she was "publicly shamed" in a TikTok.

  • Teenager disturbed after making ‘creepy’ discovery in parents’ new home: ‘What were they thinking?’

    The teen found out the home's disturbing past from a neighbor.

  • White House: Biden committed to nominating 1st Black woman to Supreme Court

    During a press briefing on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden is “absolutely” committed to nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

  • She's Vaccinated. He Isn't. Now What?

    NEW YORK — Burly and well over 6 feet tall, Andre Duncan takes pride in carrying the groceries for his wife, Michelle, and views himself as her personal bodyguard. Now, she is his: Ever since she got the coronavirus vaccine in February, Michelle Duncan, who works in hospital management, has insisted she run their errands alone. When she goes shopping, Andre Duncan, who is unvaccinated, stays home. Andre Duncan, 44, said he feels gratitude but also guilt, and that tension has altered the dynamic of their marriage. “She has to take risks and chances on her own, when that’s my partner, that’s my honey.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times As of this week, more than 145 million shots have gone into arms since the vaccine began rolling out in the United States in December. But amid supply chain snarls and inconsistent state-by-state eligibility rules, just 16% of Americans are fully vaccinated. As a result, an untold number of households now find themselves divided, with one partner, spouse, parent or adult child vaccinated and others waiting, sometimes impatiently, for their number to come up. Now, after a year spent navigating job losses and lockdowns, sickness and fear, some families are experiencing the long-awaited arrival of vaccines with not elation or relief, but a fraught combination of confusion, jealousy or guilt. “In that moment that I got the vaccine, instead of, ‘I should be so super-happy, I survived this nonsense,’ instead of all that I felt the biggest guilt of my life,” said Lolo Saney, 65, an elementary schoolteacher who lives in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. Her mother, who lives abroad, is still waiting. In New York, people who hold certain jobs and have certain conditions are eligible. And while people age 30 and older were made eligible this week, it will be weeks or even months before any number of partners or spouses of nurses or teachers, or those straddling previous age thresholds, are able to secure coveted vaccine appointments. Some of the newly vaccinated are finding that the tentative return to normalcy is at least partly on hold as they navigate uncharted new worries: how to coexist with and care for relatives, roommates and partners who are not yet vaccinated. Although the Biden administration directed states to open up vaccine eligibility to all adults by May 1, at the current pace, the entire population might not be vaccinated until August — and that assumes all pledges of supply are met, and children eventually qualify for vaccines, according to a New York Times analysis. Adding to the complexity is the fact that even if every adult in a home gets vaccinated, any young children will likely not be for some time; while in New York, people 16 and older will become eligible on April 6, vaccine trials for young children have only just begun. Until then, some who were the first in their families to be vaccinated are finding that the shots come freighted with new responsibilities: shopping for groceries, going to the laundromat, visiting the sick. Just-released data shows the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines provide strong protection against infections, easing fears that vaccinated people could pass on the virus to others. But the data is new, and the vaccinated have spent months wondering whether their newfound freedoms, like trips to the movie theater or dinner with friends, could bring the virus home to loved ones. “These are all layers that just weigh heavy on everybody, and can sometimes cause more anxiety and tension and depression,” said George James, a therapist with the Council for Relationships, a Philadelphia-based mental health center that focuses on couples and families. But one possible plus of the past tumultuous year, he said, was that families may now be better equipped to navigate this new twist. “That doesn’t mean that families aren’t in crisis or overwhelmed or at their breaking point,” James said. “But if I was to look at it as a whole, I think there has been more strength and resiliency and ability to say, ‘OK, we figured this out, we can figure this next thing out.’” Ashraya Gupta, 34, was vaccinated because she teaches high school science, and teachers were made eligible for the vaccine in January. She now has the pleasure of planning vacations, weekends away with friends and movie theater outings. But life for her as-yet-unvaccinated partner, Colin Kinniburgh, 30 — a freelance journalist, with whom she lives in Brooklyn — is largely unchanged from the year of lockdown. Recently, Gupta spent a weekend away with a friend, a schoolteacher who was also vaccinated. It was the first time she had seen that friend in over a year, she said — and one of the few times she and Kinniburgh have been apart since the outbreak began. The weekend was restorative, she said, for both of them. “I thought, ‘Once I get this vaccine I might be able to do more things that will make me feel able to function,’” Gupta said. “Which I think is ultimately good for him and good for our relationship.” For others, like Andre Duncan in Harlem, the situation has created a strain. He feels that he is failing in his duty as a husband, he said, when his wife asks him not to join her on the grocery run. “She believes she is protecting me, and it is the right thing to do, and I feel like I don’t want her to,” he said. He added: “It takes a lot from the relationship.” Others have found themselves struggling to overcome more intense feelings of guilt. Saney, the teacher from Greenwich Village, said some members of her immediate family do not yet qualify for the vaccine, and she longs to be face to face with them safely. But causing her greater anguish is the fact that her mother, an 89-year-old U.S. citizen, has been stuck in their home country of Iran where she was on a visit before the pandemic began, and unable to get a shot. “It is against all the codes of ethics that I was raised with that you don’t do anything good for yourself until you do it for your loved ones first,” Saney said, beginning to cry. “All my life I put them first, and it is the first time in this older age I feel most terrible because I did it before they got it,” she said. Food delivery workers like Gustavo Ajche, 38, were made eligible for the vaccine in February. For Ajche, getting the shot before his wife, Lorena de Ajche, a nanny who was not yet eligible, became an opportunity to give the vaccine a trial run on others’ behalf — and to prove its safety to friends and family who are skeptical. “I’m the only one vaccinated in my home,” said Gustavo Ajche, who received his first vaccine shot in February. He and his wife live with some of their cousins in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, he said, and they closely watched as he developed a fever after his second shot this month: “They see me as a trial.” In some cases, the imbalance in vaccine status is a choice. Jason Bass, 51, said he has declined to get vaccinated so far because he believes the accelerated emergency rollout did not allow enough time for scientists to study long-term effects. Yet his wife, Denise, a nurse, was among the first cohort to be eligible in the state; she has been vaccinated for months. Life is different in small ways, Bass said. For example, when the couple go on Target runs, his wife goes into the store while he stays in the car, he said. But for his wife, who saw up close the ravages of COVID-19 in the hospital where she works, there is a major change, he added, one with far-reaching effects on her unvaccinated family members: stress reduction. “She feels much better,” her husband said. She now works in a clinic administering the vaccine. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • These 12 gorgeous spring dresses are all under $50 — but they don't look cheap

    Style doesn't have to break the bank, and these affordable dresses prove it.

  • David Dobrik lost close-to-everything after a Vlog Squad rape allegation. Here's how the backlash unfolded.

    An Insider investigation reported an allegation of sexual assault against a former Vlog Squad member. Here's a timeline of the reaction to the news.

  • Jen Shah From ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Has Been Arrested for Fraud

    Jen Shah from Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” has been indicted and arrested for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The charges, brought about from the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, were announced on Tuesday. Shah was arrested […]

  • Surprise! Kirsten Dunst Is Pregnant with Baby No. 2, Debuts Growing Bump on W Magazine Cover

    Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons share 2-year-old son Ennis

  • Dancing With the Stars Renewed for Season 30 (!) — Who's Coming Back?

    Dancing With the Stars has tangoed right out of its twenties: The ABC competition series will be back for a milestone 30th season, TVLine has learned. Tyra Banks, who took over as host for Season 29, is expected to return for the next cycle, as are judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. […]

  • TikTok users are freaking out over this home’s ‘concerning’ secret feature: ‘I don’t like any of it’

    The home, listed at 241 Apache St. in Westerville, Ohio, features two notably strange features.

  • Katherine Schwarzenegger shares Maria Shriver's reaction to her grandchild's name

    The daughter of NBC special anchor Maria Shriver shared her mother's reaction to her first grandchild's middle name: Maria.

  • Jessica Simpson tested positive for COVID-19 the day she wrote new essay: 'I felt strong, resilient'

    Jessica Simpson reveals she tested positive for COVID-19 while reflecting on "intense" year.

  • Catelynn Lowell Says She'll Watch 16 and Pregnant with Daughter Carly When She's Older

    Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell placed daughter Carly for adoption after she was born