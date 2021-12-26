Archbishop Desmond Tutu dead at 90
South Africa's first Black Archbishop, who bravely challenged his country apartheid rule, is dead at age 90. Correspondent Debora Patta, in Johannesburg, looks back at the life of human rights campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who won a Nobel Peace Prize as a man who spoke truth to power, whether it was a White racist regime or a corrupt African dictatorship.