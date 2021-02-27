Archbishops say they are trying to revitalise parish system, not dismantle it

Gabriella Swerling
·2 min read
Archbishop Welby said: &#39;We are deeply committed &#x002013; we have spent years of our lives in parishes&#39; - Jonathan Brady/PA
Archbishops have hit back at claims that they are trying to dismantle parish churches, claiming their aim is to "expand, reimagine and revitalise" the system.

The Most Rev Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, made the comments during an informal live-streamed meeting of the General Synod, the Church of England's legislative body, on Saturday.

The Telegraph has previously revealed that multiple clergy and laypeople had voiced fears over the "collapse" of the Church of England in rural communities.

A Church document, leaked earlier this month, suggested that the Covid pandemic has provided an opportunity for "radical change" within the Church which could result in the loss of the parish church model in a bid to remain "financially sustainable".

The report, sent to the 42 diocesan secretaries this month, warned clergy to prepare for changes and cuts as officials prepare to overhaul the system, sparking fears that churches in rural towns and parishes will not survive.

But Archbishop Cottrell said: "We need to expand and reimagine and revitalise the parish system, not dismantle it."

Archbishop Welby said: "We have both been parish priests, for goodness' sake. We are deeply committed, we have spent years of our lives in parishes – the idea that we would want to ditch them and that we are against the rural [parishes] is just rubbish."

The Archbishop of York later updated the Synod on the progress of "Vision and Strategy", his blueprint for the Church's future, saying: "Some of us will have come to this meeting troubled by stories in parts of the press implying that big decisions about clergy numbers, parishes, buildings and services have already been decided centrally but kept under wraps.

"Much of this has been rather misleading. Archbishop Justin and I have replied in the public domain so as to set the record straight but also, more importantly, keep the work on track.

"But, Synod, I want to say again this is a work in progress. It is my intention to be open and transparent about the full scope of the challenge and to find ways of working on this together."

