Archbold Auxiliary accepting 2024 scholarship applications

Jan. 18—THOMASVILLE- The Archbold Auxiliary is seeking applicants for its 2024 scholarship. The Archbold Memorial Auxiliary Scholarship is awarded annually to deserving students enrolled in a medical-related field of study.

The application is open to students pursuing a degree in a medical profession at a college, university or technical school. Applicants must live in Brooks, Grady, Mitchell or Thomas County and have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

With their application, students will submit a transcript, three letters of reference, an acceptance letter from a college or school and a one-page narrative on their career interests. Complete details are available in the application.

Prospective applicants may pick up an application at the Archbold Memorial Information Desk. Students who previously received scholarships should reapply for consideration in 2024. Applications must be completed and returned by February 26, 2024.

"We encourage area students who want to pursue a degree in a medical-related field to apply for these scholarships," said Nelda Rome, co-chairman of the Archbold Auxiliary Scholarship Committee. "Applicants for these scholarships will be interviewed by the Archbold Auxiliary Scholarship Committee, who will recommend students for scholarship consideration."

The Auxiliary scholarships are funded through Archbold Gift Shop sales and donations made in memory or honor of Auxiliary members.

For more information on scholarships, please call Archbold Volunteer Services at 229.228.2742.