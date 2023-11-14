Archbold's Tree of Lights scheduled for December 5th

Nov. 14—THOMASVILLE- The holiday season is here, and for many in South Georgia, it's a tradition to honor and remember friends and loved ones through contribution to the Archbold Foundation's Tree of Lights benefitting Archbold Hospice.

Archbold's Tree of Lights is an opportunity to give throughout the holidays and is kicked off by the Tree of Lights ceremony presented by TC Federal Bank. The event will take place on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 6 p.m. on Archbold Memorial's front lawn located on Gordon Avenue. Attendees will enjoy s'mores, hot chocolate and the arrival of Santa Claus.

"We are pleased once again to help kick off the holiday season with the annual Tree of Lights event at Archbold," said Vann Middleton, president of the Archbold Foundation. "It is a great opportunity for us to gather together and remember those loved ones who are no longer with us and to honor family and friends with a symbolic light on the tree." We are grateful to have the generous support of our friends at TC Federal Bank, who have been the Presenting Sponsor of Tree of Lights ever since we moved the ceremony to the Gordon Avenue lawn in 2016."

"We're so glad we could partner again this year with the Archbold Foundation and Archbold Hospice for the Tree of Lights event," said Greg Eiford, president of TC Federal Bank. "Hospice is a ministry that touches many in our community, and I'm glad we can highlight their impact during this event."

Gifts may be made in memory or honor of a loved one throughout the holidays. Individuals honored and family members of those remembered will receive a special card letting them know a gift has been given in their honor or on their behalf. A donation of $10 per individual honored is suggested, but gifts of any size are welcome.

Each light on the tree at the hospital's main entrance on Gordon Avenue symbolizes a gift made in honor or memory of a loved one. The contributions made to the Tree of Lights help provide critical resources for special programs Archbold Hospice offers to patients, families and our communities.

This year, the tree will be lit by the Arrington family in memory of their mother, Mrs. Mary Lois Arrington.

"We are grateful that the Arrington family will be on hand to light this year's tree in memory of their mother, who was provided end-of-life care at Archbold's John B. and Elizabeth V. Wight Inpatient Hospice Center in May," said Middleton. "Mrs. Arrington was a pillar in our community as the owner of Five Points Grocery Store and a well-known caterer in Thomasville. She and her husband Lamar were strong advocates for higher education, providing several college scholarships to deserving students through the Arrington Foundation."

For more information about the Archbold Foundation Tree of Lights or to donate, call 229.228.2924 or visit Archbold Foundation — Archbold Memorial.