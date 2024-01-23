Archdale man accused of school bus theft

Jan. 22—WINSTON-SALEM — A 42-year-old Archdale man has been arrested and charged with stealing a school bus and leading Winston-Salem police on a chase before crashing the bus.

The bus was stolen about 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, and Winston-Salem Police Department officers soon saw it on Peters Creek Parkway, where a traffic stop was attempted. The driver, later identified as Joseph Spainhour, would not stop and went over the median into oncoming traffic.

The bus went another mile before crashing into a field, police said. No one was injured.

Spainhour was arrested and charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing to elude and multiple other violations.

Police didn't indicate why Spainhour would have taken the school bus.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol has assumed investigation of the traffic crash.