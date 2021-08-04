Archdale man convicted of drug charge

Aug. 4—ARCHDALE — An Archdale man accused of taking a total of about 30 pounds of methamphetamine from California to sell it in South Dakota has been sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison.

Erick Anaya, 31, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court for South Dakota to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. In addition to prison time, he was sentenced Friday to five years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Anaya was one of 37 people indicted in February and accused of distributing meth in western South Dakota during 2019 and 2020. The U.S. Attorney's Office for South Dakota said that over the course of his involvement, Anaya transported 30 pounds of meth and took money back to the drug suppliers.

A large majority of those charged were from Rapid City and other cities in South Dakota. Other than a few who were from Mexico, Anaya was the only one from outside the Great Plains states.