Archdale man faces drug, weapons charges

Mar. 19—ARCHDALE — An Archdale man has been arrested on drug and firearms charges after an investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office during which nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl were seized.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Division concluded an investigation earlier this week into the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine and executed a search warrant at the residence of Donald Robert Lynch, 36, on Spencer Road.

During the search, detectives seized what they described as "a trafficking amount" of fentanyl, methamphetamine, bath salts and steroids, along with drug paraphernalia and six firearms.

After that search, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a business operated by Lynch in the community of Bennett and seized more drugs.

The amount of drugs found at each site was not specified, but a total of 783.9 grams, or 1.7 pounds, of fentanyl, and 367 grams, a little more than three-quarters of a pound, of methamphetamine was seized, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office reports.

Lynch was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of felony trafficking in heroin, felony trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lynch was in the Randolph County Detention Center in Asheboro on Friday. Bond was set at $165,000 secured.