Archdale man sentenced to prison in COVID scam

Jan. 7—ARCHDALE — An Archdale man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison on Thursday for bilking money from a COVID-19 relief fund, and he will have to give up an Archdale building he owns.

Maurice Kamgaing, 42, formerly of Charlotte and currently residing in Archdale, pleaded guilty in August to wire fraud in relation to a disaster benefit and engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property.

Kamgaing obtained more than $1.5 million in small business loans for job retention and certain other expenses he obtained in 2020 through the Paycheck Protection Program, said Dena King, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. In the two loan applications, Kamgaing presented false information — including including fake tax returns and bank statements — about how many employees two of his companies, Apiagne Inc. and AKC Solutions, had and what their total payroll was.

He used the proceeds for unauthorized purposes and his personal benefit, federal prosecutors charged.

In addition to his prison sentence, Kamgaing was ordered to serve five years under court supervision and to pay $1.45 million in restitution.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell also entered a monetary judgment of $1.5 million against Kamgaing and a forfeiture order against the office building in Archdale Kamgaing purchased with the fraudulently obtained loans, as well as the two brokerage accounts he used to facilitate the fraud.

According to Randolph County property records, Kamgaing's Apiagne Inc. owns 215 Balfour Drive, which has a tax-assessed value of $1.8 million. No other properties list Kamgaing or his companies as the owner.