Archdale man shot in chest during relationship dispute in Thomasville on Blair Street taken to hospital in critical condition, police say

ArmorCode, a cybersecurity platform that gathers vulnerability data from connected apps and software infrastructure, consolidating the data into a single location and standardizing it for analysis, has raised $40 million in a Series B round led by HighlandX with participation from NGP Capital, Ballistic Ventures, Sierra Ventures and Cervin. Bringing ArmorCode's total raised to $65 million, the proceeds will be put toward bolstering the startup's go-to-market efforts and expanding its product and engineering teams, co-founder and CEO Nikhil Gupta told TechCrunch in an email interview. "I co-founded ArmorCode to address a critical security challenge: pervasive risks as a result of software being released more often and in more places than ever before without addressing the security vulnerabilities," Gupta said.