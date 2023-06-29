Archdiocese: Former Santa Fe priest arrested in Springer in child sex abuse case

Jun. 29—A Roman Catholic priest removed from a Santa Fe parish nearly a year ago amid a misconduct investigation was arrested Thursday in connection with an allegation of child sexual abuse, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe said in a statement.

Spokeswoman Leslie Radigan wrote in an email the U.S. Attorney's Office informed her of the arrest of the Rev. Daniel Balizan, who previously served at Santa María de la Paz Catholic Community.

"The Archdiocese of Santa Fe reaffirms its zero tolerance and unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of its community members, especially the vulnerable," Radigan wrote in the statement. "It emphasizes its ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability, and support for survivors of abuse."

Tessa DuBerry, a spokeswoman with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico, said she planned to send a news release Thursday with more information on Balizan's arrest.

A Tennessee man filed a civil lawsuit in October accusing the priest of sexually assaulting him at a local parish a decade ago, when he was 15. Attorney Levi Monagle, who represents the plaintiff, said the U.S. Attorney's Office also informed his client of Balizan's arrest in Springer.

Monagle said he was uncertain what criminal charges Balizan faces and was not told which agency had detained him.

"I don't believe it was specified with my client, you know, what the nature of the charges were, but they're ... charges related to my client's experience," Monagle said.

An amended civil complaint filed May 22 in the state's First Judicial District Court alleges Monagle's client was groomed by Balizan and abused by the priest in 2012 at Santa María de la Paz Catholic Community. Balizan had established a friendship with the man's mother and positioned himself as a father figure, according to the complaint.

It states the plaintiff's "trust in religion and in authority figures has been seriously breached. His ability to sustain intimate relationships has been severely harmed. His faith has been badly damaged."

Monagle said he approved of Balizan's arrest, and added his client's lawsuit will move forward after the priest submits a response to the amended lawsuit.

"Obviously, I have strong reason to believe the veracity of my client's allegations. I've seen evidence that supports those allegations, and for all those reasons I think that this is the proper course of action by law enforcement," Monagle said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.