In Archegos fire sale, Credit Suisse, Nomura burned by slow exit

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Nomura Holdings is pictured in Tokyo
Matt Scuffham, Elizabeth Dilts Marshall and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
·4 min read

By Matt Scuffham, Elizabeth Dilts Marshall and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

NEW YORK/ZURICH (Reuters) - While banks including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank were able to exit their trades with Archegos Capital relatively unscathed, Credit Suisse and Nomura have been burned in the fire sale.

The blowup of the Archegos fund, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, is still reverberating across the financial system, with global banks so far standing to lose more than $6 billion.

Switzerland's Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura are expected to bear the brunt of that.

They had hoped that rival banks that had also financed and processed trades for Archegos would hold off from exiting their positions, but were left exposed when Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley began unwinding their trades with the fund, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

So far, it appears the banks that got out of the trades the quickest have suffered the least and Goldman Sachs may even have profited, said three sources familiar with the trades.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Credit Suisse has yet to confirm its losses, but the sources said the Swiss bank faces losses of up to $4 billion. Nomura, Japan's largest investment bank, warned on Monday of a possible $2 billion loss.

The Archegos saga is a major blow for both banks, which had been trying to expand their investment banking and trading businesses in the United States, and underscores the challenges of striving to compete with hefty U.S. rivals on their own turf.

"Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley got out quicker and got better prices. They know more about what's going on. Credit Suisse and Nomura don't have the same standing," said Viola Risk Advisors analyst David Hendler.

Morgan Stanley and Nomura declined to comment. Credit Suisse did not respond to requests for comment.

Free from regulatory scrutiny as a family office gambling Hwang's personal fortune, Archegos had amassed large positions in stocks, including ViacomCBS, using risky derivatives known as "total return swaps."

Those swaps allow investors to bet on stock price moves, often with high levels of leverage, without owning the underlying shares. Instead, banks buy and hold the stocks and give the fund a performance-related return. The fund has to secure the trades by giving the bank collateral, such as cash or equities.

Archegos had assets of around $10 billion but held positions worth more than $50 billion, according to one of the sources, suggesting Hwang was highly leveraged. Leverage is risky because just as it magnifies potential returns, it magnifies losses too.

Archegos declined to comment beyond its statement on Monday when it said this was a "challenging time."

SHARE SALE SPIRAL

Investor disappointment in last Wednesday's stock sale by media giant ViacomCBS, to which Archegos was heavily exposed, appeared to be the catalyst for its meltdown, the sources said.

As ViacomCBS's stock slumped last week, falling 30% from last Monday's close to around $68 on Thursday morning, alarm bells went off at Archegos' banks, the sources said.

They called on Archegos for more collateral to cover the increased exposure on its swap positions, but the fund did not have enough liquidity. By failing to meet the margin call, the fund had defaulted under the terms of its trades with the banks.

In a bid to stave off a crisis, Hwang arranged a conference call with the banks later on Thursday to ask them to agree to hold off selling the shares that underpinned his swap trades in the hopes they would bounce back, two of the sources said.

Some of the banks, including Credit Suisse, favored holding off, but Goldman Sachs and others were keen to start selling shares to free up cash so Archegos could pay them what was owed.

No agreement was reached and Goldman began offloading shares before the market opened on Friday. It sold more than $10.5 billion of shares held in Viacom, Baidu Inc and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, among others.

Morgan Stanley also offloaded $8 billion worth of shares.

All told, Archegos' banks sold millions of shares in companies the fund had bet on, dragging down stocks across the media and other sectors.

That left other banks, primarily Credit Suisse and Nomura, sprinting for the exit before it slammed shut. By the time they decided to start selling, the stocks had fallen too far for the banks to avert major losses.

"The first one out is not panicking," said Matt Freund, co-chief investment officer at Calamos Investments. "It doesn't make sense to join a panic but sometimes it makes sense to start one."

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi in Zurich; Editing by Michelle Price and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Set for Mixed Open; Oil Drops, Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks look set to climb on the last trading day of the quarter as investors anticipate more U.S. stimulus, while wary of upward pressure on bond yields. Rates on the U.S. 10-year benchmark touched a 14-month high.Australian stocks rose, while futures in Hong Kong also climbed. Contracts dipped in Japan where the country’s biggest bank joined a growing list of global financial firms to take a hit from the forced unwind of positions by Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management. U.S. equity futures fluctuated. Earlier, the S&P 500 Index closed lower despite a rally in U.S. bank shares, due to weakness in the utilities and consumer staples sectors.The dollar slipped and gold traded at multi-month lows under $1,700 per ounce. Oil was steady after halting a two-day advance before the April 1 meeting of OPEC and its allies. Ten-year Treasury yields jolted as high as 1.77% before subsiding.Investors are watching the course of the U.S. growth rebound and its possible impact on inflation, amid concerns that a renewed rise in bond yields could hit stocks as they approach fresh record highs. President Joe Biden is poised to unveil a large infrastructure package, and key jobs data are due Friday. The International Monetary Fund will upgrade its forecast for global economic growth next week.“We believe that the equity market rally and cyclical rotation have room to run as improving economic expectations make their way to reality via earnings growth,” Lauren Goodwin, portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments, said in a note.Elsewhere, ViacomCBS and Discovery shares rose, while the American depositary receipts of Chinese companies linked to the Archegos block trades also posted gains.Bitcoin got a bump up after PayPal Holdings Inc. announced a new service for buying with cryptocurrencies.Some key events to watch this week:President Biden is expected to unveil his infrastructure program Wednesday.EIA crude inventory report Wednesday.OPEC+ meets to discuss production levels for May on Thursday.China Caixin PMI due Thursday.U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.StocksS&P 500 futures were up 0.1% as of 8:35 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index dipped 0.3%.Nikkei 225 futures dipped 0.4%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.2%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.4% earlier.CurrenciesThe yen was at 110.31 per dollar, the weakest in about a year.The offshore yuan was at 6.5721 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.The euro traded at $1.1723.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries eased to 1.70% after touching 1.77%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield was steady at 1.78%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.4% to $60.33 a barrel.Gold was at $1,684.65, near the weakest since April 2020.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Look Into Nomura's Price Over Earnings

    Looking into the current session, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) is trading at $5.68, after a 14.12% drop. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 4.45%, but over the past year, it actually increased by 33.14%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio. Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 15.40%. The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings. View more earnings on NMR Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others. Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 30.56 in the Capital Markets industry, Nomura Holdings Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 8.09. Shareholders might be inclined to think that the stock might perform worse than its industry peers. It's also possible that the stock is undervalued. P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaStocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On FridayStocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How to make trapani-style pesto crostini with Portofino Italian-style tuna

    If you're looking for the perfect appetizer, the chefs at Cicala at the Divine Lorraine show you how to make this easy Italian spread.

  • Nomura Shares Slump About 17% as it Warns of $2 Billion Loss

    Nomura Holdings warned that it possibly occurred a loss of nearly $2 billion at one of its U.S. subsidiaries, sending its shares down about 17% to a 7-week low on Monday.

  • Ethiopia to get 300,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 shot, health minister says

    Ethiopia on Monday said it would receive 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) on Tuesday. The Sinopharm doses are the first shots Ethiopia has secured outside the global COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative, Health Minister Lia Tadesse told Reuters in a text message. Ethiopia is struggling to administer shots and tame infections that have spiked.

  • Why DraftKings Tumbled 8.5% Today

    Shares of DraftKings tumbled 8.5% on Monday after New York politicians sounded much more pessimistic about the prospects of online sports betting passing in the state, Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) analyst Carlo Santarelli told investors in a research note. New York could be the sports-betting prize in the country because of the potential market size and because it's home to some of the largest, most lucrative storied franchises in all of sports. While politicians once sounded fairly optimistic about the prospects for legalizing sports betting, their outlook has now soured.

  • Wall Street Banks Summoned by Regulators Over Hwang’s Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks grappling with the implosion of Bill Hwang’s investment firm spent Monday briefing U.S. regulators as Washington starts to dig into one of the biggest fund blowups in years.The Securities and Exchange Commission summoned the banks for hasty meetings on what triggered the forced sale of more than $20 billion of stocks linked to Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, said people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named in discussing private conversations. The calls also involved the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, with officials quizzing brokerages about any impacts on their operations, potential credit risks and other threats, said one of the people.Hwang’s brokers included Credit Suisse Group AG, Nomura Holdings Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley. The speed at which Archegos ran into trouble and Wall Street’s swiftness in liquidating its positions shocked traders, while prompting a race at U.S. agencies to keep up with events.“We have been monitoring the situation and communicating with market participants since last week,” an SEC spokesperson said in emailed statement. A Finra spokesman declined to comment.The banks either declined to comment or didn’t immediately respond to messages.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”Credit Suisse and Nomura warned investors earlier Monday that they may face “significant” losses after an unnamed U.S. hedge fund client defaulted on margin calls. Goldman told investors and clients that any impact from Archegos is likely to be immaterial, a person familiar with the matter said.Oversight QuestionsThe blowup has prompted questions about oversight, particularly because Archegos amassed tens of billions of dollars in stock bets without disclosing its positions to other market participants.Hwang’s family office did so by entering into derivative transactions with banks that gave him exposure to companies without buying actual shares. He also maximized his wagers by borrowing significants amount of money from his brokers, increasing risks to banks. Among stocks sold starting March 26 were GSX Techedu Inc. and Discovery Inc.The episode has rekindled fears of earlier hedge fund failures that blew holes in lenders’ balance sheets. Still, the industry is arguably much better equipped to handle such meltdowns because of rules implemented after the 2008 financial crisis that forced banks to hold significantly more capital as a buffer against losses.Administration MonitoringThe fallout reached the highest corridors of power in Washington, with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters that the Biden administration was monitoring the situation. She referred specific questions to the SEC.Hwang is no stranger to the Wall Street regulator, which joined prosecutors in accusing him and his former hedge fund, Tiger Asia Management, of insider trading in 2012. In resolving the case, the firm pleaded guilty and paid more than $60 million in penalties. Hwang started Archegos after the SEC barred him from managing money on behalf of clients as part of the settlement.(Updates with comment from Archegos in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DraftKings to Buy Brent Musburger’s Gambling Media Company

    DraftKings is purchasing Vegas Sports Information Network, the gambling media company co-founded by famed sportscaster Brent Musburger, in its first major acquisition since becoming a public company. Buying VSiN will help DraftKings in two main ways: First, DraftKings acquires most of its customers through media buys, and the VSiN team is better suited to create […]

  • ViacomCBS Stock Has Fallen. Here’s One Way to Play the Slide.

    A recent convertible security sold by (VIAC) offers a good way to play the depressed shares of the media company, according to one veteran convertible investor. “It looks pretty attractive,” says Tracy Maitland, founder and chief investment officer at Advent Capital Management, which runs about $11 billion mostly in convertibles, including the closed-end fund (ticker: AVK). ViacomCBS shares have been hammered lately on sales related to the unwinding of a large position by Archegos Capital Management, and the convertible has been hit as well.

  • Banks May Take a $10 Billion Hit on Archegos. What That Could Mean for the Stocks.

    Heightened trading activity was a savior for banks last year, but the recent fallout from Archegos Capital Management’s margin call last week will muddy the picture when the largest banks report first-quarter results next month. Analysts at J.P. Morgan Securities said in a note Tuesday that they expected that banks collectively would face trading losses in the range of $5 billion to $10 billion, as result of Archegos being “highly leveraged” at an estimated five to eight times holdings. Analysts had previously thought industry losses would come in between $2.5 billion and $5 billion.

  • Billions in Secret Derivatives at Center of Archegos Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- The forced liquidation of more than $20 billion in holdings linked to Bill Hwang’s investment firm is drawing attention to the covert financial instruments he used to build large stakes in companies.Much of the leverage used by Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management was provided by banks including Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG through swaps and so-called contracts-for-difference, according to people with direct knowledge of the deals. It means Archegos may never actually have owned most of the underlying securities -- if any at all.While investors who own a stake of more than 5% in a U.S.-listed company usually have to disclose their holdings and subsequent transactions, that’s not the case with positions built through the type of derivatives apparently used by Archegos. The products, which are transacted off exchanges, allow managers like Hwang to amass exposure to publicly-traded companies without having to declare it.The swift unwinding of Archegos has reverberated across the globe, after banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley forced Hwang’s firm to sell billions of dollars in investments accumulated through highly leveraged bets. The selloff roiled stocks from Baidu Inc. to ViacomCBS Inc., and prompted Nomura and Credit Suisse to disclose that they face potentially significant losses on their exposure.One reason for the widening fallout is the borrowed funds that investors use to magnify their bets: a margin call occurs when the market goes against a large, leveraged position, forcing the hedge fund to deposit more cash or securities with its broker to cover any losses. Archegos was probably required to deposit only a small percentage of the total value of trades.The chain of events set off by this massive unwinding is yet another reminder of the role that hedge funds play in the global capital markets. A hedge fund short squeeze during a Reddit-fueled frenzy for Gamestop Corp. and other shares earlier this year spurred a $6 billion loss for Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital and sparked scrutiny from U.S. regulators and politicians.The idea that one firm can quietly amass outsized positions through the use of derivatives could set off another wave of criticism directed against loosely regulated firms that have the power to destabilize markets.While the margin calls on Friday triggered losses of as much as 40% in some shares, there was no sign of contagion in markets broadly on Monday. Contrast that with 2008, when Ireland’s then-richest man used derivatives to build a position so large in Anglo Irish Bank Corp. it eventually contributed to the country’s international bailout. In 2015, New York-based FXCM Inc. needed rescuing because of losses at its U.K. affiliate resulting from the unexpected de-pegging of the Swiss franc.Much about Hwang’s trades remains unclear, but market participants estimate his assets had grown to anywhere from $5 billion to $10 billion in recent years and total positions may have topped $50 billion.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for Archegos, said late Monday in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”CFDs and swaps are among bespoke derivatives that investors trade privately between themselves, or over-the-counter, instead of through public exchanges. Such opacity helped to worsen the 2008 financial crisis and regulators have introduced a vast new body of rules governing the assets since then.Over-the-counter equity derivatives occupy one of the smallest corners of this opaque market. Swaps and forwards linked to stocks had a gross market value of $282 billion at the end of June 2020, according to data from the Bank for International Settlements. That compared with $10.3 trillion for swaps linked to interest rates and $2.4 trillion for swaps and forwards linked to currencies.Regulators have begun clamping down on CFDs in recent years because they’re concerned the derivatives are too complex and too risky for retail investors, with the European Securities and Markets Authority in 2018 restricting the distribution to individuals and capping leverage. In the U.S., CFDs are largely banned for amateur traders.Banks still favor them because they can make a large profit without needing to set aside as much capital versus trading actual securities, another consequence of regulation imposed in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. Among hedge funds, equity swaps and CFDs grew in popularity because they are exempt from stamp duty in high-tax jurisdictions such as the U.K.(Updates with Archegos comment in 10th paragraph, clarifies language used to describe trade structure in third paragraph and expands tout box.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Seth Rogen clarifies that Emma Watson didn't 'storm off the set' of 'This Is the End'

    Rogen confirmed that Watson didn't feel comfortable with a certain scene but said on Twitter the interview "misrepresents" what really happened.

  • China warns firms not to engage in politics over Xinjiang

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese officials on Monday said Sweden's H&M and other foreign brands should not make rash moves or step into politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang, sparking a furious online backlash and boycotts. H&M, Burberry, Nike, Adidas and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang. The growing rift comes as the United States and other Western governments increase pressure on China over suspected human rights abuses in the Chinese province.

  • Biden's diverse first judicial picks put a Black woman on the path for the Supreme Court

    Among them are Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for an appeals court, positioning her to potentially become the first Black female Supreme Court justice.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: George Floyd 'slowly fading away' during police arrest

    Witness tells of last moments of George Floyd's life at the trial of the officer accused of killing him.

  • USC vs. Gonzaga in NCAA tournament: Live updates, score and analysis

    USC will try to advance to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament with an upset over Gonzaga. Follow along for live updates, the score and analysis.

  • The ACLU, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and the Southern Poverty Law Center are suing Georgia over its new voting law

    The new law brings changes to several aspects of the election process, and civil rights groups have said it suppresses voters.

  • Elliott: Getting Mike Trout into the postseason would be great for Angels, fantastic for fans

    The Angels can articulate many reasons why they'd like to reach the postseason, and high on the list is getting superstar Mike Trout on that stage.

  • Scheifele has 2 goals, assist as Jets beat Flames 5-1

    Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 Monday night. Nate Thompson, Andrew Copp and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg. Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists and Kyle Connor added two.

  • Arrest made in shooting death of beloved Rocky at country store in the NC mountains

    ‘Why would somebody hurt that gentle giant?’ grieving owner asks