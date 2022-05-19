Hwang Judge Recuses Himself From Archegos Case for JPMorgan Ties

(Bloomberg) -- The judge overseeing the fraud prosecution of Archegos Capital Management’s Bill Hwang and Patrick Halligan recused himself from the case at the defendants’ first appearance before him, citing ties to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

At a pretrial conference Thursday, US District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. said he wouldn’t continue to oversee the case because he owns shares of JPMorgan and his wife used to work as an attorney for the bank.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers at the meeting said JPMorgan played only a small role in last year’s implosion of Archegos, Hwang’s family office, and only toward the end of the debacle.

Hwang and Halligan, Archegos’s former chief financial officer, appeared in court along with the government to sort out scheduling for what the US said it expects will be a one- to two-month trial. The US suggested the trial be held next year. Since he is recusing himself, Carter didn’t weigh in on the timing.

Lawyers for both Hwang and Halligan declined to comment on the outcome of the conference.

Hwang was arrested April 27 and charged with fraud over the collapse of Archegos, which at one point held market positions valued at $160 billion, according to prosecutors. Hwang and Halligan have pleaded not guilty and face decades in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors claim Hwang, 57, and Halligan, 45, “repeatedly made materially false and misleading statements about Archegos’s portfolio of securities to numerous leading global investment banks and brokerages,” inflicting steep losses on Credit Suisse Group AG, Nomura Holdings Inc. and Morgan Stanley. The fall of Archegos cost banks $10 billion and exposed huge problems in how risk is managed.

If Hwang and Halligan go to trial, two of their longtime colleagues -- former head trader William Tomita and ex-chief risk officer Scott Becker -- are expected to take the witness stand against them and give an insider’s view of the events that led to the meltdown. Tomita and Becker pleaded guilty and are cooperating with the government in hopes of leniency when they’re sentenced.

Carter, a Harvard Law School graduate appointed to the federal bench by Barack Obama in 2011, has overseen cases ranging from the corruption trial of former New York City corrections union chief Norman Seabrook to a contract and copyright infringement suit against rap star Jay-Z.

The case is US v. Hwang, 22-cr-00240, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.