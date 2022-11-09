Archeologists make largest discovery of artifacts from Etruscan, Roman periods in Italy
Archeologists in Italy made the largest discovery of artifacts from the Etruscan and Roman periods that officials say would "rewrite history."
Archeologists in Italy made the largest discovery of artifacts from the Etruscan and Roman periods that officials say would "rewrite history."
The discovery of 24 statues thought to be around 2,300 years old may "rewrite history", an expert says.
Internet users are actively clowning Kenn Rashad, the founder of HBCUSports.com, for allegedly switching up his energy during a recent sit-down with Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime.
Ja Morant tried to get in Jayson Tatum's head late in Monday's Celtics-Grizzlies game, but the C's star responded with the perfect rebuttal involving his young son Deuce.
John Fetterman pursued an every-county strategy that ran up the margins in rural areas
Sepp Blatter, the former president of FIFA when Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup hosting rights in 2010, told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger "Qatar is a mistake," adding that "the choice was bad." The Qatar decision has been marred by controversy, including allegations of corruption and human rights violations, since it was first announced. Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, has also been embroiled in accusations of corruption during his tenure.
“I could tell from the teeth ... it was a fragment of a carnivore’s jaw.”
The treasure trove included more than 20 statues and thousands of coins, archaeologists said.
Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery, in the sacred baths of the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, is one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors, said Massimo Osanna, the Culture Ministry's director of museums. Thanks to the mud that protected them, the two-dozen figurines and other bronze objects were found in a perfect state of conservation, bearing delicate facial features, inscriptions and rippled tunics.
Despite GOP losses, Trump will still probably announce his 2024 White House intentions because "it's too humiliating to delay," the advisor told CNN.
An alligator became a meal for a Burmese python in Florida, and, spoiler alert: Neither animal made it out alive.
As the midterms come to a close, conservative election deniers are having a hard time accepting reality
Senator Mark Kelly's lead over Republican Blake Masters fell markedly as Arizona's Election Day ballots continued to be counted.
Accuser Lauren Young had just testified that ex-Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped naked in front of her.
The victorious Democrat couldn't resist one last reference to this infamous campaign moment.
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is in a tight race against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman.
“I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” the former president told The Wall Street Journal of the Florida governor challenging him
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) slammed New York state party leadership on Wednesday after election returns showed the Empire State trending to the right, calling on the president of the group to resign. “NYS Dem party leadership, which was gutted under [former New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo [D], stuffed with lobbyists, works to boost GOP, and…
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Here's a look at some coaches who figure to be on the hot seat if things don't turn around in the second half of the season and some assistants who could be in line for head coaching jobs.
Conservative columnist Marc Thiessen called the midterm results a "searing indictment" of the GOP.
Tennessee, Alabama, and Vermont outlawed slavery as punishment, but voters rejected a similar amendment in Louisiana