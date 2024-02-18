Archeology community comes together for 29th East Texas Archeology Conference

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans interested in archeology and cultural lineage were invited to attend the 29th East Texas Archeology Conference on Saturday at the University of Texas at Tyler.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the UT Tyler Soules College of Business, attendees heard from speakers that focused on Caddo archeology of East Texas.

“People of all sorts who have interest in the past have the opportunity to learn more and be part of this here,” Dr. Thomas Guderjan with UT Tyler, said.

Speakers at the conference included Dr. Tamara Walter with Texas Tech University, Dr. Crystal Dozier with Wichita State University, Dr. Ed Tabri with UT Tyler. Henry Moy with the Museum of the Red River and Becky Shelton with the Texas Historical Commission.

Guderjan said the conference has grown over the years, and now they are making the effort to engage people to be part of it.

