Archer artillery systems already in Ukraine, Swedish defense minister says

The Archer is a Swedish 155-mm self-propelled artillery system based on the Volvo A30D 6×6 chassis

Eight Archer self-propelled artillery systems have been delivered to Ukraine, Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson announced on Nov. 3, according to the SVT news agency.

The systems are important for the Ukrainian military because they have good mobility and accuracy, Jonson noted.

Earlier, Stockholm stated that it planned to transfer eight Archer self-propelled artillery systems to Kyiv, a shipment approved in March.

Read also:

Sweden's intention to provide Ukraine with Archer air defense systems was confirmed by former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov over the summer. At the time, it was noted that trained crews would arrive with them.

The Archer is a Swedish 155-mm self-propelled artillery system based on the Volvo A30D 6×6 chassis. Its range is 30-60 kilometers. It can fire 20 rounds in two-and-a-half minutes and move at a speed of 65 km/h. The operating range of the system is 650 kilometers.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine