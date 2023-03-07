An Archer County man will spend 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of child sexual abuse Monday.

Jorge Estrada was sentenced to 40 years for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, 20 years for one count of sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

The case was investigated by the Archer County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of theTexas Rangers.

Estrada will not be eligible for parole and must serve the entire 40-year sentence.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Archer County man gets 40 years on child sex plea