Archer County: 'Violent sex offender' arrested in Lakeside City

The Archer County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday whom Sheriff Jack Curd described as a "violent sex offender" at an address on Shoreline Drive in Lakeside City.

Curd said in a Facebook post that his office received information the suspect was staying at the house and was wanted for parole violation and had a loaded firearm when officers arrested him.

A woman at the home was arrested for harboring a fugitive and felony possession of a firearm, Curd said.

The sheriff said deputies also located drugs in the home, which he described as a "known drug house."

He said the arrests resulted from a tip his office received.

"We were able to take this violent sex offender off the streets and put him in jail where he'll be going back to prison," Curd said.

Archer County Jail records show Jarrod Drew Barker was jailed Wednesday on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and for parole violation for online solicitation of a minor.

The roster shows Summer Dawn Harris was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, hindering apprehension of a sex felon and possession of drug paraphernaia.

Barker had previously been arrested in Wichita Falls in 2019 after fleeing from a halfway house in El Paso, according to the El Paso Times.

The newspaper reported he was at the halfway house after being released from prison in connection with a conviction of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Barker was convicted in 2007 on two counts of attempting to commit sexual assault, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety's online sex offender registry.

