Has Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Archer Daniels Midland is one of 168 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ADM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADM's full-year earnings has moved 1.54% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ADM has moved about 7.91% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 3.76%. This means that Archer Daniels Midland is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, ADM is a member of the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.28% this year, meaning that ADM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on ADM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.



