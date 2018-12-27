Is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ADM and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

Archer Daniels Midland is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 170 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ADM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADM's full-year earnings has moved 3.64% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ADM has returned 1.47% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 17.36%. This means that Archer Daniels Midland is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ADM belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.88% so far this year, so ADM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

ADM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.



