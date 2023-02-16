Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 81% of the company

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Every investor in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 81% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Archer-Daniels-Midland, beginning with the chart below.

View our latest analysis for Archer-Daniels-Midland

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Archer-Daniels-Midland?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Archer-Daniels-Midland already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Archer-Daniels-Midland's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland. The company's largest shareholder is The Vanguard Group, Inc., with ownership of 11%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 10% and 8.6% of the stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Archer-Daniels-Midland

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company in their own names. It is a very large company, so it would be surprising to see insiders own a large proportion of the company. Though their holding amounts to less than 1%, we can see that board members collectively own US$245m worth of shares (at current prices). It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 19% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Archer-Daniels-Midland. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Archer-Daniels-Midland that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Microsoft in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Technology conglomerate Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) started with operating systems and still dominates that market today. Microsoft launched Azure in 2010, and its success played a significant role in the stock's excellent returns over the past decade. Azure is a cloud computing platform that offers various services, including storage, computing, security, networking, and more.

  • Apple wants to move its manufacturing out of China

    Apple supplier Foxconn announced the creation of a major new factory in Vietnam and a $300 million investment to expand its current operations in the country. The decision comes as Apple attempts to move parts of its manufacturing process out of China.

  • Mario Gabelli Stock Picks for 2023: Top 15

    In this piece, we will take a look at Mario Gabelli Stock Picks for 2023: Top 15. For more stocks, head on over to Mario Gabelli Stock Picks for 2023: Top 5. GAMCO Investors, Inc. is an American hedge fund that is headquartered in Rye, New York. It is one of the largest investment institutions […]

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 4 Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.

    Warren Buffett has stated in the past that he doesn't like to sit on a mountain of cash. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) submitted its 13F and 13G filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday. Buffett's biggest purchase in Q4 was adding to Berkshire's stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY).

  • These are the top 10 holdings of the Mormon Church's $44 billion stock portfolio

    The Mormon Church's $100 billion investment portfolio wasn't revealed to the public until 2019 when a former employee filed a whistleblower complaint.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Crushing the Market -- and They're Still Screaming Buys

    The stock market started 2023 on an upbeat note, with the Nasdaq Composite notching 14.3% gains so far this year. History suggests that the stock market could have a much better 2023 and even go on a bull run this year. As a result, now is likely a good time for investors to add some solid Nasdaq stocks to their portfolios that have been on fire in 2023 and could end the year with more gains.

  • Try These 3 Dividend Machines if You Want to Be Paid Monthly With Regular Raises

    Dividend investing is a great way to generate wealth from money entrusted to publicly held companies. The vast majority of dividends are paid quarterly, but there are about 60 publicly traded companies that pay dividends monthly. Among them are a couple of dozen real estate investment trusts (REITs), pools of income-producing assets whose operators are required by law to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income each year to shareholders.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming for These 3 Artifical Intelligence Stocks

    Artificial intelligence (AI) has gotten much attention from investors lately, and it's easy to understand why. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are each taking advantage of the power of AI in ways that I think make them great candidates to invest in. Many investors have grown more worried about Alphabet's future since Microsoft announced that it planned to embed the popular ChapGPT technology in its Bing search engine.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Buy of a Stake in This Truck-Stop Operator Pays Off

    Berkshire Hathaway investors are getting a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company rose to 80% under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. A Pilot spokesman confirmed that Berkshire lifted its stake in Pilot to 80% on Jan. 31.

  • The Stock Market Is Playing a ‘Game of Chicken’ With Bonds. It Won’t End Well.

    The stock market appears to be making some aggressive assumptions that will derail the recent rally in the S&P 500 if they turn out to be wrong.

  • The prediction war between stock market bulls and bears is reaching a feverish pitch. Here's where Jeremy Siegel, Michael Burry and 5 others see US equities heading.

    Here's where Jeremy Siegel, Michael Burry and Jeremy Grantham and 4 others see stock prices heading in a face-off between market bulls and bears.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Biotech Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 most undervalued biotech stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Biotech Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The rising interest rate environment hammered the biotech industry in 2022. Small biotech companies need […]

  • 11 High Growth Utility Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss 11 high growth utility stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 High Growth Utility Stocks to Buy. The US utilities industry in 2023 aims to provide reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy or safe water to customers, but face challenges in balancing […]

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $1? Here's Why 589.6 Trillion Is the Key Number

    With renewed optimism creeping into the crypto sector this year, Shiba Inu enthusiasts might be wondering if history is set to repeat itself. The Shiba Inu ecosystem is plagued with challenges, with a sheer lack of adoption among the most significant, making the token a mere vehicle for speculation. The proof is in the pudding: Just 723 merchants around the globe accept Shiba Inu as payment for goods and services.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is making the most of the resurgence in growth stock investing. The CEO, founder, and chief investment officer of Ark Invest made some portfolio moves to kick off the new trading week, and she's not afraid to show her receipts. The more interesting additions to her portfolio on Monday were UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN).

  • Should You Buy Tesla (TSLA)?

    Worm Capital, LLC, an independent investment advisor, released its 2022 yearly investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The Long-Only Equity Growth Strategy of the firm returned -64.55% in 2022 compared to the -18.10% return for the S&P 500 TR Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of […]

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals new bets on Alibaba, MGM, and JD.com

    Burry's Scion Asset Management swapped out all but two of the holdings in its US stock portfolio, and grew its total number of positions to nine.

  • Ray Dalio Stock Portfolio: Top 15 Stock Picks

    In this piece, we will take a look at Ray Dalio Stock Portfolio: Top 15 Stock Picks. For more stocks, head on over to Ray Dalio Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates is one of the biggest investment management firms in the world. In fact, as of December 2022, the firm […]

  • Cathie Wood's Firm Just Doubled Down on One of Its Major Positions

    When Cathy Wood' buys, investors pay attention, and in February she has purchased a lot of crypto exchange Coinbase . Coinbase has been a frequent buying target for Wood's Ark Invest fund in 2023, but while the fund has spent tens of millions of dollars on Coinbase, there hadn't been any new purchases since mid-January. Ark on Friday purchased 139,105 Coinbase shares for the ARK Innovation ETF .

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Are Down 33% to 71% and Ready to Pop

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) set the standard for what a cryptocurrency can be, and it remains the largest and most respected crypto name 14 years later. Bitcoin's price is down 50% in the last 52 weeks but also up 38% from last year's rock bottom in November. Many experts agree that the long-term price target is far above today's modest price.