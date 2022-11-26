Is Archer-Daniels-Midland Company's (NYSE:ADM) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Archer-Daniels-Midland's (NYSE:ADM) stock up by 8.8% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Archer-Daniels-Midland's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Archer-Daniels-Midland is:

17% = US$4.1b ÷ US$24b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.17.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Archer-Daniels-Midland's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, Archer-Daniels-Midland's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 14%. This certainly adds some context to Archer-Daniels-Midland's decent 18% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Archer-Daniels-Midland's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.0% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Archer-Daniels-Midland's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Archer-Daniels-Midland Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Archer-Daniels-Midland has a three-year median payout ratio of 39%, which implies that it retains the remaining 61% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Archer-Daniels-Midland is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 34% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Archer-Daniels-Midland's future ROE will drop to 10.0% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Archer-Daniels-Midland's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

