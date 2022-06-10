Archer-Daniels Midland Co. (NASDAQ:AMD) is in the business of researching and developing ingredients from agricultural products, food processing and commodities trading.

Founded in 1902, the company is the largest of its kind with a $48.3 billion market cap. As it helps feed the public and animals and accelerates mass industrial production of goods, the world needs the products and services Archer-Daniels Midland provides.





It faces several barriers, however, including a high debt-to-equity ratio. Inflation is eating at earnings and growth, as are supply chain issues.

I fairly value the current share price and see the potential for a 10% to 15% increase depending on external factors. The stock may be a good opportunity in the low to mid-$80s. There is little risk for the stock taking a tumble in the next three to six months.

The stock is up 26.24% over the past 12 months and has gained 102% over the past five years.

Shares topped $98 in April. As of the time of writing, they are down about 11% to $86. The beta stands at 0.78, demonstrating the stock is less volatile than the market.

Archer-Daniels Midland Fills Bellies and Portfolios

Company overview

Founded in 1902, the Chicago-based company also known as ADM buys, transports and processes agricultural products into food, feed, chemicals and energy products through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. It also manages as a commodities securities clearinghouse. The company operates in over 190 countries and employs more than 39,000 people.

Financials and dividend

ADM's second-quarter 2022 earnings report is expected to be released on July 26. Earnings per share in the second quarter of 2021 were $1.33. I estimate price increases might drive up the earnings to 25 cents per share because margins improve for companies like ADM during periods of inflation. Sales in 2021 were over $85 billion.

Story continues

The company estimates revenue will be in the $94 billion range for each of the next three years.

GuruFocus currently ranks ADMs financial strength 6 out of 10 and its profitability 7 out of 10. The overall GF Score is 74 out of 100, which means it has average performance potential moving forward.

Archer-Daniels Midland Fills Bellies and Portfolios

ADM has paid regular dividends for more than 90 consecutive years. The dividend yield is a middling 1.86%, but has increased annually over the past decade. Its payout ratio is only 28%. The rest of the earnings are funneled into the company for research and development, as well as its $8 billion share repurchase program.

Industry pressures

I do not foresee any let-up in the screaming headlines warning of food supply shortages. Hunger and food insecurity are going to remain a concern among international agencies. Drought and other climate challenges will also worsen crop yields.

Wheat futures popped 6% overnight in May after India banned exports. The war in Ukraine continues, hampering grain deliveries. The Economist also noted wheat production is down 21% this year. As such, prices have climbed 53% since the start of the year. Furhter, Russia and its allies are hardening their responses to sanctions every day, withholding fertilizer, chemicals, minerals, energy and more.

ADM's share price already has the wars impact factored into it, while short interest is below 1%. The company employs over 630 staff in Ukraine, where it operates a grain terminal and silos near the port of Odesa. The company also had a trading office in Kyiv. Following the onset of the conflict, however, it shuttered its Ukrainian sunseed crushing plant and other facilities. Regardless, management described Russian operations as a small footprint.

Additionally, it was reported earlier this month that ADM and other companies are to receive a $700 million aid package from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for losses incurred at biofuel facilities forced to cut production or close during the Covid-19 pandemic. Of that, the company will receive a $50 million payout.

Sentiment and ownership

The consensus among analysts for the stock is a hold or moderate buy. The news coverage of ADM is thin but positive. Insiders and hedge funds sold more shares over the last three months than they purchased, a sign for retail value investors to approach with caution. Both are taking profits over the past 18 months since the share price steadily climbed.

Currently, insiders own about 2.5% of the outstanding shares. That is a relatively good percentage for insider ownership and a positive sign for retail value investors. Insiders today own the most shares they have owned in almost three years. On the other hand, institutions own 86.4% of the stock, which is on the lower side of the number of shares they have owned over the same period.

ADM's last earnings report, which was released April 26, spurred a climb to a new high. It is the next report that has some investors and analysts feeling tentative about the company's growth and profitability.

Another concern is the increase in debt, which stands at over $13 billion. The nearly 50% debt-to-equity ratio is high. On the positive side, operating cash flow and Ebit, respectively, cover the debt and interest payments.

I am convinced the biggest potential for revenue growth over the next decade will come from the company's spending on research and devlopment. ADM will develop new and innovative products and enter new markets. ADM spent $79 million on R&D in 2014, $125 million in 2015, $154 million in 2019 and $171 million in 2021.

The company's R&D commitment will carry it through tough times ahead. ADMs sales of ingredients and products in human and animal nutrition technologies, for instance, exceed $65 million. It is also actively developing proteins for the fast-growing plant-based meat and probiotics industry.

Needle in the haystack

Archer-Daniels Midland is an iconic company that may not be well known to the average investor. Research and development not only increased ag productivity, but the company also discovered new uses for industrial products throughout Americas industrial revolution.

The stock may not be a hearty meal, but owning it could be satisfying for your portfolio in the long run.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

