Archie Lyndhurst's mother reveals his cause of death: 'The results utterly floored us’

Lucy Lyndhurst, the mother of the late actor Archie Lyndhurst, has revealed the cause of her son’s untimely death last year.

In a series of heartbreaking posts on Instagram, Lyndhurst confirmed that the 19-year-old had died in his sleep on Sept. 22, 2020 after an intracerebral hemorrhage, caused by acute lymphoblastic lymphoma/leukemia.

Last year, it was reported that the "So Awkward" star had passed after a "short illness."

Lyndhurst shared multiple photos of her son, who starred on the CBBC show "So Awkward," in two separate Instagram posts. Alongside the photos, Lyndhurst wrote long captions, explaining to followers that her son's unexpected passing had a "catastrophic effect" on their family.

"Archie was the most extraordinary magical human being we have ever met," she wrote. "We are still learning each day the incredible impact he had on others lives, the kindness and generousity he showed them."

The actor's mother also wrote, "We are so grateful and privileged to have been chosen to be his parents. The journey and adventure has been the best anyone could ever have wished for. A truly magical time in every way possible."

Lyndhurst revealed that she and her husband, actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, did not receive the cause of their son's death until Dec. 21, 2020.

"Four days before Christmas Nick and I sat in Harley Street with the results of Archie’s second post mortem," she wrote. "A very detailed document, which we had been warned by the coroner would be a harrowing read, and best explained by a medical practitioner. The Dr explained Archie died from natural causes (something we knew already, only gossips, keyboard warriors, trolls and the ignorant thought differently). He died from an Intracerebral Haemorrhage caused by Acute Lymphoblastic Lymphoma/Leukaemia. This is not Leukaemia as we know it, the word Acute in medical terms means rapid.”

She recalled, “He assured us that there wasn’t anything anyone could have done as Archie showed no signs of illness. Archie had numerous bleeds on the brain and the Dr went to great lengths to reassure us that he wouldn’t have been in any pain as it happened in his sleep.

“The results utterly floored us to think something like this could happen. It’s very rare and around only 800 people a year die from it. Only days before he’d been with the love of his life Nethra celebrating his birthday early as she was due to go away with work commitments. Life is fragile, precious and sometimes incredibly cruel.”

In her follow-up post, Lyndhurst described losing a child as “every parent's nightmare.”

“My heart goes out to any other parents what have had to experience this,” she wrote. “Nick and I try each day to make Archie proud, but it’s baby steps, beyond hard and a struggle at times. The world is a very different place without him.

“I would have liked to have been able to tell you all individually this news but once again the press felt it was their news to tell first, so I feel I need to get the truth out there before the assumptions of him overdosing etc start again,” she wrote. “To have a coroner call you a few days after your child has died to say the press have been calling for the results of Archie’s post mortem, I think stoops to an all time low for us. What gives the press the right to badger a coroner’s office solely to find the cause of death before the parents. The complete lack of empathy is astounding. We released no information at the time as we had no idea what he had died from.”

Last November, Lyndhurst shared a touching post nine weeks after her son's passing, describing the pain of the loss as "beyond anything we have ever felt before."

"Archie was, and remains our absolute world. He was the most beautiful extraordinary human being we have ever known," she wrote. "To have him as our son has been nothing but an utter joy and honour."

She added, "We’ve never known anyone live like Archie. He cherished and absorbed every moment he had. Until we meet again our darling magical boy. We will love you forever and ever and will be forever grateful for choosing us to be your parents. We were beyond lucky. Thank you for every smile, hug, laugh, conversation we loved them all."