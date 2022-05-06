Archie turns 3: The most iconic and adorable photos of the royal's life so far

Archie Harrison was born on May 6, 2019. Dominic Lipinski via Getty Images, Sussex Royal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son is celebrating his third birthday on May 6.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was introduced to the world at Windsor Castle two days after his birth.

Insider has gathered the most iconic and adorable photos from his life so far.

MAY 2019: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archie at Windsor Castle. Getty/Pool

MAY 2019: They introduced Archie at a private photo-call at Windsor Castle two days after his birth.

A close-up image of the royal baby. Getty/Pool

MAY 2019: "I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm pretty happy," Markle said during the photo-call.

Markle and Harry smiled for the cameras with their new son. Dominic Lipinski/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Source: Insider

MAY 2019: The couple didn't announce the royal baby's name until after they had introduced him to the Queen and Markle's mother, Doria Ragland.

MAY 2019: Over the following weeks and months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept their son out of the spotlight. However, they were given adorable baby gifts wherever they went, including this miniature Invictus Games outfit.

Prince Harry holds an Invictus Games onesie gifted for Archie. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

JUNE 2019: This jersey specially made for Archie was given to the duke and duchess at a game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees in London.

Markle and Harry pose with the Archie jersey. Peter Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images

JULY 2019: They made a rare appearance with their son at Harry's charity polo match on July 10.

A candid family photo taken after the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

JULY 2019: Here, Markle is cradling 2-month-old Archie alongside Kate Middleton and Prince Louis.

Markle joined Middleton and her children to support their husbands in the match. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

JULY 2019: Archie made his first appearance with the royal family at his christening ceremony. Though the Queen and Prince Philip were unable to attend, most of the royals — including Prince Charles and Camilla — showed up for this special portrait.

The royal family's first appearance with Archie. Chris Allerton/ Getty Images

JULY 2019: Harry and Markle didn't allow the press to attend the ceremony. However, they did release a few special photos, including this one, to mark the occasion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archie after his christening. Chris Allerton/ Getty Images

JULY 2019: Later, they released this picture of Archie and Prince Charles from the day of the ceremony.

SEPTEMBER 2019: Archie appeared at his first (and last) royal engagement during a royal tour of Africa on September 25.

Story continues

Markle, Harry, and Archie in Cape Town, South Africa. Sussex Royal

SEPTEMBER 2019: The then-4-month-old joined his parents to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu during the tour.

Markle and Harry introduce Archie to Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Toby Melville/ Getty Images

SEPTEMBER 2019: Clearly, Archie was elated about the meeting.

Archie smiles for the camera. Sussex Royal

SEPTEMBER 2019: It was the first time fans got to glimpse the little one's hair, which appeared to be red like his dad's.

Markle holds Archie during the engagement. Toby Melivlle/Getty Images

SEPTEMBER 2019: They looked like a happy family in photos from the tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archie outside the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation. Toby Melville/ Getty Images

DECEMBER 2019: The duke and duchess rounded off 2019 with this photo of Archie and his dad, taken in Vancouver, British Columbia.

MAY 2020: Markle shared a rare video of her reading to Archie to mark his first birthday on May 6.

Markle and Archie at their home in California. Save the Children UK, Instagram

MAY 2020: Archie struggled to keep still as Markle read an excerpt from "Duck! Rabbit!" with Prince Harry behind the camera.

Archie kept getting distracted. Save the Children UK via Instagram

DECEMBER 2020: Markle and Harry's Christmas card featured an illustrated image based on a photo of the couple and Archie at home in California.

MARCH 2021: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they were expecting a baby girl during their Oprah interview. The couple's friend and photographer, Misan Harriman, released this family photo after the announcement.

MARCH 2021: Archie looked more grown up in a video clip of him playing on the beach, shown during Markle and Harry's Oprah interview.

Archie, Markle, and their dog on the beach. CBS/YouTube

JUNE 2021: Markle published a children's book, 'The Bench,' which was inspired by Harry and Archie's relationship. It became a New York Times bestseller within a week of its release.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: A illustration of a father and son are seen inside a copy of Meghan Markle's book "The Bench" on a display in Europe's largest bookstore Waterstones Piccadilly, on June 08, 2021 in London, England. The book comes just days after Meghan and Harry, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, announced the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Source: Insider

DECEMBER 2021: Harry and Markle shared a new family photo, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, in their holiday card. The photo showed a grown-up Archie and his new sister, Lilibet, who was born in June.

Read the original article on Insider