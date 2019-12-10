The architect of Mexico's war on cartels was just arrested in Texas and accused of drug trafficking and taking bribes

LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images

Genaro Garcia Luna, who was Mexico's public-security secretary between 2006 and 2012, was arrested in Texas on Monday.

Garcia Luna, the architect of Mexico's campaign against organized crime in the late 2000s, is the latest Mexican official accused of corruption and involvement in drug trafficking.

A former high-ranking Mexican security official who led the country's crackdown on organized crime in the mid-2000s was arrested in the US and been charged with drug-trafficking conspiracy and making false statements.

Genaro Garcia Luna, 51, was arrested in Dallas by US federal agents, according to the US district attorney for the Eastern District of New York, which said it plans to seek his removal to face charges in New York.

"Garcia Luna stands accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes from 'El Chapo' Guzman's Sinaloa Cartel while he controlled Mexico's Federal Police Force and was responsible for ensuring public safety in Mexico," US Attorney Richard P. Donoghue said in the release.

Garcia Luna faces three counts of conspiracy to import and distribute cocaine and a fourth count of making false statements with regard to an immigration naturalization application.

Garcia Luna began his career with Mexico's Center for National Security and Investigation in the late 1980s before moving to the federal police in the late 1990s. He was then head of Mexico's federal investigation agency, AFI, between 2001 and 2005 and secretary of public security, then a cabinet-level position in control of the federal police, between 2006 and 2012.

Genaro Garcia Luna Felipe Calderon Mexico More

ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/GettyImages

He was 38 when appointed to the latter position by then-President Felipe Calderon but already had nearly 20 years of experience in Mexico's security services, much of it spent tracking organized crime and drug trafficking.

"By his late 20s, he was considered something of a wunderkind," according to a 2008 New York Times profile.

"He really was the architect of Calderon's war on drugs," said Mike Vigil, former chief of international operations for the US Drug Enforcement Administration, who worked with Garcia Luna in Mexico in the 1990s.

That war comprised major military deployments inside the country and the kingpin strategy, which entailed targeting high-level cartel figures in an effort to weaken the cartels. This approach has been criticized for fostering more violence, both by state forces and fragmented cartels.

According to the release, Garcia Luna received millions of dollars in bribes from the Sinaloa cartel. In return, the release states, the cartel received safe passage for drug shipments, sensitive law-enforcement information about investigations targeting it, and information about rival cartels — all of which allowed it to move multiton quantities of drugs into the US.

Financial records obtained by the US government showed that by the time Garcia Luna relocated to the US in 2012, he had a personal fortune worth millions of dollars, according to the release, which said he is also accused of lying about those alleged criminal acts on an application for naturalization submitted in 2018.

'Another black eye for Mexico'

El Chapo Joaquin Guzman More

Reuters

One detail in the release mirrors allegations made during the trial of Sinaloa cartel chief Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who was convicted on drug trafficking and other charges in the Eastern District of New York in February.

"On two occasions, the cartel personally delivered bribe payments to Garcia Luna in briefcases containing between three and five million dollars," the release states.