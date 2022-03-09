Architect of Sweden's light-touch COVID response gets job at WHO

FILE PHOTO: News conference updating on COVID-19 situation, in Stockholm
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Anders Tegnell
    Swedish physician and civil servant

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The man who became the face of Sweden's no-lockdown pandemic policy, Anders Tegnell, is stepping down as chief epidemiologist to take up a role at the World Health Organization (WHO), the Swedish Health Agency said on Wednesday.

Tegnell, whose almost daily news conferences had Swedes glued to their screens for much of the pandemic, will become a senior expert at a WHO group tasked with coordinating the COVID vaccine response between health and vaccine organisations.

Tegnell proved a polarizing figure at the Health Agency. He was forced to have police protection after he and his family received death threats but his face has also featured on T-shirts with the slogan "In Tegnell we trust." Some people even got Tegnell tatoos.

More than 17,000 people have died in Sweden from or with COVID-19, many times more per capita than in neighbouring Nordic countries but also less than in many other European countries that also opted for lockdowns.

When much of the world scrambled to lock down as the coronavirus spread like wildfire in winter and spring 2020, Sweden stood out by opting for mild and voluntary measures. It kept schools open while most restaurants, bars and other businesses never shut. Mask were never recommended.

Tegnell, 65, argued that lockdowns were not sustainable and that voluntary measures could achieve the same results without damaging the trust between authorities and the public.

However, as deaths soon exceeded those in other Scandinavian countries, his critics argued that the lack of more intrusive measures actually eroded public trust, while also increasing levels of human suffering.

A commission, appointed by the government after pressure from the opposition, concluded this month that not enough had been done to halt the spread of the virus in the early stages of the pandemic but personal liberties had been respected and that the voluntary strategy had been broadly right.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Gold futures pull back, poised to snap 4-day streak of gains

    Gold futures retreat on Wednesday, pulling back from near all-time highs, as most equity bourses across the globe were rallying.

  • Optimism Over European Natural Gas Supplies Ignites the Market

    While the situation in Ukraine remains highly uncertain, energy markets seem to be adjusting to the disruption.

  • Ruble Reopens With a Slump as Traders Price Increased Isolation

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruble slumped as local traders got their first chance this week to react to a fresh slew of negative developments for Russia, including curbs on one of the nation’s key export earners.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureChina Pushes Con

  • Calvin Ridley suspended by the NFL for entire regular season

    Things are not looking good for the former Crimson Tide standout

  • Dr. Laura Berman And Husband Demand Social Media Companies Take Accountability For Illicit Drug Sales

    Relationship therapist and TV Host Dr. Laura Berman and her husband, Sam Chapman, joined Dr. Phil days after they found their son Sammy unresponsive in his room after taking just one pill. They say they learned Sammy had communicated with a drug dealer on a social media site, bought a pill, and had it delivered to their home. It’s been one year since his death, and they return to Dr. Phil to share how they’re coping and to share about Parents for Safer Children, an organization they started to help other parents not suffer through the same trauma and to demand change from social media companies. “What we’re trying to push for is, at the very least, if you aren’t going to take these people down and help the police find them, and bring them to justice, and protect our children, then let us protect them by having parent monitoring software on your platform, like Facebook does,” Dr. Berman says. “But Snapchat has been unwilling to do that because they’re too afraid that will affect their bottom line. It’s all economics for them.” Hear more from Dr. Berman and Sam in the video above. On Tuesday’s episode of Dr. Phil, "When One Pill Kills," hear from three other families who say their children also purchased counterfeit pills on social media, which were laced with fentanyl and killed their children within moments. Check local listings to see where you can watch. If you would like to write to your local district attorney regarding enacting Alexandra’s law in plea deals for fentanyl drug dealers, click here for a sample letter provided by Nathan Hochman and Matt Capelouto. WATCH: Parents Say Daughter Who Died After Taking Half Of A Pill She Thought Was Oxycodone Was Poisoned TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • Connor Williams, Quandre Diggs listed on ESPN’s most overrated, underrated free agents

    One of the former Longhorns listed is considered overrated.

  • Arms industry eyes boost as Europe looks to bolster defences

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has catapulted defence spending up the political agenda in Europe and could herald a new era of purchases led by Germany, according to weapons makers gathering at an arms fair in Saudi Arabia this week. The World Defense Show, where Europe's Airbus, MBDA and Leonardo are exhibiting alongside nearly 600 other weapons makers, is taking place amid the largest assault on an European state in 70 years. The conflict has reignited interest in security issues after years of European defence spending cuts and fatigue following NATO failures in Afghanistan.

  • Search for Lexington County teen who has been missing for weeks without her medicine

    Anyone who has seen the missing teenager, or has information about her, is asked to call 803-785-8230

  • Moderna is pursuing vaccines for potential future pandemics

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss Moderna's plans to develop new vaccines for potential future pandemics, in addition to its current pipeline, which include HIV, flu, cancer, and COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Ireland Removes All COVID-19 Travel Restrictions for Visitors — What to Know

    Ireland will not require travelers to show proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

  • Sterling rises against the dollar, gold steadies at $2,000

    The pound surged against the greenback as the safe haven's rally triggered by the Ukraine invasion paused as spot gold price stabilised.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Shelling and evacuation efforts ongoing

    Efforts are ongoing to coordinate safe routes of escape for Ukrainian civilians out of besieged cities as the Russian invasion rounds out its second week

  • Report: Minneapolis failed in aftermath of George Floyd's killing

    A new report confirms what many Minneapolis residents already knew about the days that followed George Floyd's killing: City leaders weren't ready for the scale or intensity of civil unrest. The big picture: The city-commissioned After Action report, conducted by Baltimore-based consultant Jensen Hughes, found that the officials and the Minneapolis Police Department failed to properly follow emergency protocols as the city erupted in protest.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets

  • Russia publishes list of 'unfriendly countries' after invasion of Ukraine

    Under the new restrictions being brought in by the Kremlin, financial trades, loans, and real estate purchases will need "special authorisation" if nations from the list are involved.

  • NBA trade rumors: Bradley Beal trying to join Sixers' Big 3?

    The Sixers already overhauled their core of the future, but another East All-Star is reportedly interested in joining up with Joel Embiid & Co. By Adam Hermann

  • Biden: 'Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin'

    President Joe Biden declared Ukraine "will never be a victory for Putin." He made the comments while announcing the US will ban all Russian oil imports. Biden said Putin "may be able to take a city, but he'll never be able to hold the country." (March 8)

  • Ukraine Expert Alexander Vindman Humiliates Marjorie Taylor Greene With Brutal Fact Check

    The Republican member of Congress attempted to blame Russia's invasion of Ukraine on President Joe Biden, prompting a fiery Twitter exchange.

  • Ukraine is getting Russian-made weapons to defeat its Russian invaders

    Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on NATO to declare a no-fly zone over the country as allies have sent weapons to Ukraine.

  • Why do many Indians want to join Ukraine’s fight against Russia?

    An Indian student in Ukraine has joined the military pushback against Russia. Sainikhesh Ravichandran, a 21-year-old student from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, is, according to a report in The Kyiv Independent, now a part of the International Legion. The paramilitary force of volunteers has been put together by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government to fight Russian forces.

  • Ukraine posts image of dog tag it said belonged to a killed mercenary from the Wagner Group, said to be charged with assassinating Zelenskyy

    The Russian militia group is believed to be funded by a Putin ally. Reports say its mercenaries were ordered to hunt and kill Ukraine's president.