Architecturally Bound: 20 of the World’s Most Stunning Libraries
The way we house human knowledge takes on many impressive architectural forms.
The sparkling Calgary library recently celebrated its first anniversary as one of the most architecturally stunning libraries in the world. In fall 2019, Hunters Point Community Library opened in Queens in an effort to bring style to the East River shoreline.
They both join an ample list of architecturally pleasing libraries all over the world.
The way we house human knowledge takes on many impressive architectural forms.