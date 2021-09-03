Archive: US marks 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

The 9/11 attacks changed America, and the world, forever. On the 20th anniversary of the attacks, thousands will gather to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the worst attacks on U.S. soil since the Pearl Harbor attack. (Sept. 3)

Recommended Stories

  • Sept. 11 attacks very present for victim's father

    The father of woman who died on 9/11 says his life hasn't been the same since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks: "My life has been September 11, 2001." (Sept. 3)

  • Beware the Rambo narrative of Afghanistan

    The reason America failed was not because warriors were betrayed by the suits in Washington

  • Taliban and Afghan rebels claim heavy casualties in fighting over valley

    Following the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15, several thousand fighters from local militias and the remnants of army and special forces units have massed in Panjshir. Under the leadership of Ahmad Massoud, son of a former Mujahideen commander, they have been holding out in the province, a steep valley that makes attacks from outside difficult. Efforts to negotiate a settlement appear to have broken down, with each side blaming the other for the failure of talks as the Taliban prepared to announce a government.

  • Panjshir - the valley trying to hold off the Taliban

    The last bastion of resistance is still holding out just north-east of the capital, Kabul.

  • Resistance fighters in Afghanistan say they've 'caused the Taliban heavy losses... but need help'

    Panjshir Valley in northern Afghanistan is the only part of the country not under Taliban rule.

  • Taliban soldiers are reportedly going door-to-door and executing people – 'They haven't stopped killing'

    After the Taliban seized Afghanistan last month, it made a point of issuing conciliatory words. But worrying reports are already emerging about its brutal rule.

  • Photo from Afghanistan shows Taliban posing with what appears to be Connecticut State Trooper hat

    Photos posted by a British tabloid not only showed Taliban militants and their response to the U.S. withdrawing from Afghanistan, but also members of the Taliban surrounding a desk with what may be a Connecticut State Trooper’s hat. The photos, posted by The Sun, captured a group of six armed Taliban militants surrounding a desk with two hats seated in the middle, one of the hats, appears to ...

  • U.S. presses Pakistan as Afghan crisis spirals, leaked docs show

    Pakistan’s ambassador questioned reports of Taliban reprisals as U.S. diplomats struggle with refugee arrivals.

  • Hundreds of U.S. citizens, Afghan commandos successfully evacuated through secret CIA base

    The clandestine operation resulted in the successful evacuation of hundreds of American citizens and vulnerable Afghans.

  • 3 movies that the US Army's elite Green Berets say actually show what their jobs are like

    Current and former Green Berets told Insider which movies they thought really reflected the Army Special Forces experience.

  • Taliban says it has surrounded Afghan resistance fighters, calls for peace

    (Reuters) -The Taliban has surrounded the only remaining province resisting its rule, a senior leader said on Wednesday, calling on rebels to negotiate a settlement with the group. Since the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15, mountainous Panjshir has been the only province to hold out against the Islamist group, although there has also been fighting in neighbouring Baghlan province between Taliban and local militia forces. Under the leadership of Ahmad Massoud, son of a former Mujahideen commander, several thousand members of local militias and remnants of army and special forces units have been holding out against the Taliban.

  • Former interpreter says 'vast majority of Afghans' view Taliban as 'lesser of two evils' compared to the US

    A former interpreter said the US mistook the Afghan countryside for a "theater of war" as opposed to a place where people "actually lived."

  • Pentagon 'not concerned' by gloating Taliban seizing abandoned US helicopters

    Video and images show Taliban fighters with abandoned US aircraft.

  • White House downplays 'leaked transcripts of phone calls' between Biden and Ghani

    The White House refused to draw further attention to reports President Joe Biden and ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani were unprepared for Afghanistan's quick collapse and that Biden had encouraged his counterpart in Kabul, Afghanistan, to fix his "perception" problem by selling a military strategy with local political heavyweights.

  • Geelani, Kashmir’s staunchest anti-India leader, dies at 91

    Syed Ali Geelani, an icon of disputed Kashmir’s resistance against Indian rule and a top separatist leader who became the emblem of the region’s defiance against New Delhi, died late Wednesday. Geelani died surrounded by family members at his home in Srinagar, the region’s main city, an aide and his relative told The Associated Press. Shortly after the news broke, scores of Kashmiris converged at his home in the Hyderpora neighborhood of Srinagar to mourn the death of Geelani, who lived the final decade of his life mostly under house arrest and suffered from various ailments.

  • Pathetic retreat from Afghanistan shows shrinking Biden isn't up to the task of president

    Expect more terrorists, more drones and more mayhem. Despite Biden’s 'the war is over' rhetoric, nothing could be further from the truth.

  • New Taliban rulers face drought, conflict & no jobs

    Armed Taliban fighters stood guard at the closed airport in Kabul, where planes sat idle on the tarmac on Thursday, as Afghanistan's Taliban rulers prepared to unveil their new government and some residents worried about their new reality. KABUL RESIDENT AASHEQULLAH HASAN: "I have no hope for the future, because you also better know the situation. Every person wants to go outside from country, because there have no jobs, there have no business, there have no facility for the people to do."Growing economic hardship is emerging as the new Taliban government's biggest challenge.But even before the Islamist militia's swift takeover two weeks ago, many Afghans were already struggling to feed their families as the country reels from its second drought in four years.Video provided by the World Food Programme showed Afghan men and women waiting for basic rations at a U.N. food distribution center in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.52-YEAR-OLD AFGHAN MAN, DELAWAR: "There are no crops, no rain, no water and people are living in misery. This (food) is a great mercy from God and it really helps poor and needy people." The World Food Programme says food prices have spiked since drought wiped out some 40% of the wheat crop, and the WFP's country director said millions of Afghans could soon face starvation.WFP COUNTRY DIRECTOR IN AFGHANISTAN, MARY-ELLEN MCGROARTY: "The situation that we have unfolding at the moment is absolutely horrendous and could morph into just a humanitarian catastrophe."Adding to the misery of drought and an economy on the verge of collapse is continued conflict.On Thursday, fighters loyal to local leader Ahmad Massoud - seen here marching last week - battled Taliban forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, the last province resisting rule by the Taliban. Each side said it had inflicted heavy casualties. And the rebel fighters have pledged to hold out against the Taliban for as long as they can.

  • Let's Not Rush to Judgment About the Withdrawal From Afghanistan

    As I listen to the commentators discuss the current situation in Afghanistan, the central question does not seem to be whether we should leave the country, but why it happened so fast and chaotically. Left unanswered and frequently unasked are the complicated questions of what alternatives were available, and how or whether they might have played out more effectively. A key question is whether the speed of the Taliban’s takeover was either expected or should have been anticipated.

  • British defense secretary suggests US is no longer a superpower after Afghanistan withdrawal

    Wallace, who's been critical of the US pullout from Afghanistan, said a superpower "not prepared to stick at something isn't probably a superpower."

  • Afghanistan could run out of food this month, creating another challenge for Taliban

    Food could run out this month in Afghanistan, a senior U.N. official warned Wednesday, threatening to add a hunger crisis to the challenges facing the country's new Taliban rulers as they endeavor to restore stability after decades of war.