From the Archives: August 16 in the Pioneer

Aug. 16—August 16, 2013 — A new program has been launched to help combat bullying in Bemidji schools. The Safe Schools Ambassador program will be launched in the city's six elementary schools and will train young leaders to step in and intervene when they see bullying taking place.

August 16, 1998 — As a part of this year's festivities at the Beltrami County Fair, the Beltrami County Dairy Association has elected Bonnie Miller as Dairy Princess. As the winner, Miller will go on to the regional competition, and if things continue to go well she could have the chance of becoming the Minnesota Dairy Princess at the state fair.

August 16, 1973 — A crew of 24 local firefighters from the Chippewa National Forest have flown out to California to help control ongoing wildfires in the state. Specifically, they'll be fighting the "Granite" fire, which is burning in Stanislaus National Forest just east of San Francisco. They'll join other volunteers from across the country in the effort.

August 16, 1923 — Several Bemidji merchants are considering closing their stores on the afternoon of the Northern Minnesota Fair to allow their employees a chance to attend the event at their leisure. As more businesses move towards this action, they are encouraging others to do the same.