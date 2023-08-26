From the Archives: August 26 in the Pioneer

Aug. 26—August 26, 2013 — The oldest known bear in the world has died in Itasca County. Bear No. 56, a female American black bear, was first radio-collared by the Department of Natural Resources when she was 7 years old in 1981. She passed away this summer at 39 and a half years old in the Chippewa National Forest near Marcell.

August 26, 1998 — College students have returned to town to attend the 1998-1999 school year at Bemidji State University, with some excited for the upcoming months and others nervous. This year just under 4,500 students are enrolled at the university, as steady growth continues for the school.

August 26, 1973 — Students at Bemidji schools will be paying 10 cents more for lunches for the upcoming school year, a decision made by the district's school board to offset rising food costs. While lunch prices are increasing, the cost for breakfasts will remain the same at 15 cents for students not on reduced-cost plans.

August 26, 1923 — The Clearwater County Fair is set to occur, with a number of festivities and events for all ages planned. Among the draws are an aerial flying circus, a variety of different races including those on foot and by canoe, and a community baseball game. Music will be provided throughout the event by the Bagley band.