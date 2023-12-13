From the Archives: December 13 in the Pioneer

Dec. 13—December 13, 2013 — An SUV went through the ice on Lake Bemidji, marking the first vehicle of the year. The incident occurred on Thursday morning near the Northwoods landing about 100 yards from the shoreline. Thankfully no one was injured, with only the front half of the vehicle breaking through.

December 13, 1998 — Bemidji's American Swedish Institute is celebrating this year's Festival of Lights, an event that honors Santa Lucia and features traditional Swedish foods from meatballs to flatbreads. Over 300 tickets were sold to this year's event, which was held at the Northern Inn Convention Center.

December 13, 1973 — Andrew Wells, an inventor raised in Red Lake, has created an all-terrain vehicle meant to traverse the marshes of northern Minnesota. Dubbed "the Otter," the vehicle has wide tracks and a low center of gravity, with Wells saying that it is able to go over grounds that other vehicles would sink into.

December 13, 1923 — A skating rink being constructed by the city's Park Board is expected to be completed soon, meaning children should start sharpening their skates. The rink will be free to use, and the board is also constructed a warming room, complete with electric lights and benches.