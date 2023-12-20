From the Archives: December 20 in the Pioneer

Dec. 20—December 20, 2013 — A pickup has gone through the ice on Lake Irving. The owner, 63-year-old James George, had been plowing the ice to create a stronger surface by preventing insulation when the front end of his truck went through. Thankfully, George was not injured and the truck was retrieved.

December 20, 1998 — Local law enforcement is reminding area residents to keep safety in mind this holiday season, especially as people begin traveling to be with their families. Recommendations include keeping a list of who is traveling from where, their routes and their phone numbers.

December 20, 1973 — A farm west of Bagley has been lost to a fire. The owner's sister-in-law was babysitting two children when the fire started, and after ensuring a safe exit called for help. Both the Clearbrook and Bagley Fire Departments responded but were unable to save the building. A drive for the family is being organized.

December 20, 1923 — Kind-hearted residents of Bemidji with automobiles are invited to play Santa and help deliver Christmas baskets filled with food to needy families in the area. Over 60 baskets have been prepared, with funding provided by the Elks Lodge, American Red Cross, American Legion and the Civic and Commerce Association.