From the archives: Drake Diner murders terrified Des Moines in 1992

Editor's note: This story by the Register's Daniel P. Finney originally ran in 2012 for the 20th anniversary of the Drake Diner slayings.

The time was 7 p.m. on Nov. 29, 1992. At least 40 people filled the Drake Diner in Des Moines on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. A line wound out the front door on the cool, drizzly night.

A man wearing a hooded sweatshirt pushed past the crowd at the front of the restaurant. He grabbed a manager, Cara McGrane, 25, by the neck. She screamed. The man shot her in the face. She died instantly.

Another manager, Tim Burnett, 28, had come in on his day off to decorate a Christmas tree at the restaurant. He went to help McGrane. The gunman shot Burnett in the head. He, too, died instantly.

The killer grabbed less than $500 from the cash register and fled out the door as others ducked for cover.

Inside the diner, blood pooled in front of the hostess desk. Outside, one of the most intense police dragnets in the capital's history began to unfold, at the same time straining race relations. Yet in the aftermath of that brutal act, one of the city's oldest and proudest neighborhoods galvanized and committed to the revitalization that continues today.

Prologue: The $65 million gamble

Neighborhood revitalization around Drake University, Iowa's largest private school, began before the blood of late November 1992.

Michael Ferrari, who has a business education background, became Drake University's president in 1985. A master planner and aggressive fundraiser, Ferrari soon launched Drake's first $100 million capital campaign to boost the school's then-anemic endowment.

In his early fundraising, Ferrari faced a major obstacle: Much of the property surrounding the campus at 25th Street and University Avenue consisted of run-down, largely vacant houses. They had been chopped into apartments over the years and fallen into disrepair under absentee or uninterested owners. Worried about safety, Drake students refused to live there.

Ferrari reached out to developer William C. Knapp, founder of Iowa Realty and one of the richest and most powerful men in metro Des Moines. Knapp had built his fortune on making good bets on real estate. Amid the crumbling buildings near Drake, Knapp saw another winner.

Knapp assembled about 50 investors. They set up a private development organization and began buying up the worst of the houses closest to campus.

"Some of them, we had to pay more than they were worth because people didn't want to sell, but we were able to get it done," Knapp recalled. Most of the houses were bulldozed to make room for an ambitious construction project on the east side of campus.

Knapp envisioned three apartment complexes, all in brick, that mimicked the facade of Old Main, Drake's administrative headquarters and most recognizable building. He also wanted a motel and a restaurant. The restaurant, Knapp thought, would be the centerpiece, the destination that drew people from across the metro to the neighborhood. People would see the new apartments and the motel, he figured, and more businesses would follow.

Knapp got his inspiration for making the restaurant a diner when he and an architect friend flew to San Francisco. They went to lunch at the Fog City Diner, in the famed Telegraph Hill area. Knapp had been there several times and loved the joint.

The diner had the feel of a retro 1950s drive-up, with a checkerboard tile pattern on the floor, neon lights and shiny, mirrored metal trim. The menus featured burgers and fries and little jokes written in the margins. A round clock above the door outside the restaurant read "DON'T WORRY."

"We decided this was the only kind of restaurant that would work, so we copied it," Knapp said. "The only thing we changed was we made it bigger and added a skylight."

In all, Knapp and the investors poured $65 million into the apartments, motel and the diner, which was called, of course, the Drake Diner. When its doors opened in 1987, the diner at 1111 25th St. was an immediate hit. Patrons waited for a table most nights. It was so successful Knapp built two more: the West End Diner, in West Des Moines, and the North End Diner, on Merle Hay Road in Urbandale. The staff wore bow ties and aprons. Among the first workers were a young Hoover High School graduate named Cara McGrane, who was a waitress, and Tim Burnett, a bartender originally from Long Beach, Calif., who had graduated from the former Des Moines Tech High School.

Chapter one: The crime

That November night, the announcement board inside the diner's foyer noted that both McGrane and Burnett had returned to the staff after a few years away.

Burnett and his wife had moved to Phoenix for a while, where he worked in restaurant management. McGrane had worked her way up to manager at the West End Diner, but she transferred back to the Drake Diner, which she considered home.

Customers weary from holiday shopping and turkey leftovers packed the restaurant. Among them was Jan Jensen, a 1991 Drake alumna and one of the best women's basketball players to wear a Bulldog uniform.

She had returned to Drake that fall as a graduate assistant to then-Drake women's coach Lisa Bluder.

Jensen, who had come to the diner with a friend, wore casual sweats, and she didn't want to wait in line. The pair opted for stools at the bar. The bartender said he would be right with them.

Jensen heard a crash. She stood up. She thought someone had dropped a tray of dishes.

"I don't know why I stood up," Jensen recalled. "I thought maybe I could help clean up or something. Then I got a sense of the whole scene."

Jensen and about 40 other people saw McGrane fall to the floor dead and a man point and fire a massive handgun at Burnett. Jensen's friend pulled her down as panic spread.

The gunman grabbed what cash he could see — less than $500 — and pushed his way out of the crowd in the front of the diner. As he left, his hood fell back. Witnesses noted his black face and a gap in his teeth. It was the age before cellphones in every pocket, but 911 calls quickly reached Des Moines police dispatch.

One caller frantically relayed, "Somebody, please come to the Drake Diner right away. Please, please."

Another caller screamed, "Oh my God! Oh my God! They just killed our managers!"

Police and medics swarmed the site. The gunman had fled. In the confusion, it wasn't clear which direction he had headed. There was no helping McGrane and Burnett, who both died instantly.

Knapp received a call at home. He came to the restaurant. Ferrari soon followed.

"I was in the war, and I've seen death," said Knapp, who served in the Navy in World War II. "This was really personal. I knew them both, and they were nice kids. To see them laying there, it was heartbreaking and so useless. I'll never forget it."

Others even closer to the victims made their way to the scene.

Tim Burnett's mother, Phyllis Burnett, arrived and learned her son had been killed. She burst into tears and was led away by family members.

McGrane's father was Thomas McGrane, an assistant Iowa attorney general. He showed his badge at the entrance, but officers wouldn't let him through.

He went around to the back of the restaurant.

He glimpsed his daughter's body lying bloody and lifeless on the floor.

"He cried out, 'My daughter! My daughter is in there!'" remembered Knapp. "He just went in circles. It was a terrible, terrible sight."

Chapter two: 'Shook up the town'

Initial reports indicated the killer had run toward Drake's campus.

Donald V. Adams, then Drake's vice president of student life, was on campus working that Sunday night. Drake security staffers called him when they heard the police dispatches over the scanner in their office at 27th Street and Forest Avenue.

Adams ordered a lockdown of all campus buildings and residence halls. He briefly joined Ferrari and Knapp at the scene. He learned that several students were among the customers at the diner.

Adams contacted Drake's mental health counselors and brought them in to assist students with their shock and grief.

News of the killings flashed on CNN. Parents flooded Drake's switchboard with calls, some mistakenly believing the shooting had occurred in a campus dining hall.

Dave Lentell, a Drake junior at the time, was out walking with his then-girlfriend and future wife, Lisa, near the Harmon Fine Arts Center, on the eastern edge of campus. In the distance, Lentell saw the emergency equipment and police flashing lights.

"We didn't know at the time what was going on," Lentell said. "We saw all the vehicles down there, but we hadn't heard any sirens. We didn't think anything of what happened until I got back to the dorm room. The rumor was going through Jewett Hall about a shooting at the Drake Diner and, you know, suddenly you realized. It was absolute shock."

Kevin Potter, a 1992 Drake alumnus, was editor of the campus newspaper, the Times-Delphic. Potter and his future wife often hung out at the diner after she performed in band and orchestra concerts. He knew McGrane and Burnett in passing — familiar faces in a comfortable place.

Potter grew up in Denver. The city had its share of violence, but none that he'd seen up close. He didn't expect it in Des Moines, which, with a population of 194,000, had about 12,000 fewer people than today.

In the days that followed the murders, he found himself looking over his shoulder and questioning his safety.

The random, extreme nature of the violence weighed on students.

"You feel vulnerable in a very visceral sense," Potter said. "Intellectually, we knew this sort of thing was unlikely to happen again. These kinds of things are rare. But there's a disconnect between the ability to intellectualize that and what's happening in your gut, that primal fear of this random act."

The fear was not confined to the Drake neighborhood. Many believed the city had lost its innocence.

Tom Suk, a Des Moines Register night police reporter, had seen Iowa at its grimmest since he joined the paper in 1974. His first year at the newspaper, he wrote about the murder of a security guard and a night clerk at the downtown Des Moines Holiday Inn. He worked the 1979 triple murder of three teen boys, shot to death while they were cleaning a building downtown. He covered the still-unsolved disappearances of newspaper carriers Johnny Gosch in 1982 in West Des Moines and Eugene Martin in 1984 in Des Moines.

But this was worse.

"Two people were executed in front of 40 or 50 people — he put all those people at risk," Suk said. "It was a hell of a shocking crime. There were two good-looking young people just trying to make a living, and some monster, the arrogance of it, just walking into a crowded restaurant and gunning them down. And for what? $500. That's not a lot for killing two people. Who knows what that nut could have done if he spun around and kept shooting?

"This really shook up the town."

Chapter three: Retreat or forward?

A few days after the murders, a pair of female Drake students had their purses snatched while on their way home from the West End bar near campus.

Adams, the Drake vice president, typed a memo about safety to students, faculty and staff. He intended to have the memo printed and delivered by student couriers to mailboxes in residence halls, academic buildings and Greek houses.

Des Moines had witnessed a spate of violence in recent years. In the 1980s, Tom Brokaw and NBC-TV did a special evening newscast about gang activity in Des Moines at the confluence of Interstate Highways 35 and 80.

In the early 1990s, police were working vice operations north of downtown, and gang activity was high. Lentell had arrived on campus in fall 1987. Nobody specifically told him not to leave campus at night. But for years, Drake students had operated on the unofficial policy that many areas near campus were not safe, especially after dark.

"It was just kind of known," Lentell said. "You didn't go off campus, especially on the east side, after dark."

Adams' memo would have made that uneasy tradition policy. He was recommending that no students go east of 23rd Street.

Before he sent the memo, he shared a copy with Bill Moulder, then the Des Moines police chief.

Moulder protested.

"You can't surrender any of the city to evil or bad forces," Moulder said. "If you write off parts of the city as so dangerous you can't go there, then the bad guys move in and feel like they can do whatever they want."

Moulder understood what Adams wanted to accomplish.

"Don was thinking about the safety of students first, and that's commendable," Moulder said, "but you have to have good people stand up in these situations."

Adams agreed and amended the memo to encourage students to keep alert, travel in groups and be mindful of suspicious activity.

Still, the pressure was on to improve safety. Ferrari received suggestions that Drake build a wall or iron gate around campus. Some people urged the school to build more on-campus housing so students wouldn't have to risk living off campus. Similar fears bubbled in the city. In the weeks after the murders, gun permits spiked in Polk County. McGrane's family held a brief news conference and pleaded with the public to remain peaceful. The last thing Cara McGrane would have wanted would be for people to arm themselves and gird for more violence, McGrane's sister, Molly McGrane, told reporters.

Ferrari's first teaching job was at Kent State University in Ohio. He was working there on May 4, 1970, when members of the Ohio National Guard killed four students and wounded nine others as war protesters and the military clashed.

It took Kent State years to rebuild its sense of community safety after that tragedy, he said, but the institution healed. He had the same faith while at the helm of Drake.

The diner murders "brought back those terrible moments," Ferrari said. "They were totally different circumstances, but it gave me greater confidence that we were going to get through this. (Des Moines) is a wonderful city. There are good people living in it."

He recalled his attitude as: "This is terrible, but looking to each other and with each other, we're going to get through it."

Perhaps the biggest momentum came from the Drake Diner itself. Knapp met with police, Drake leaders and the diner staff.

"We're gonna clean up this diner," Knapp recalls saying. "We're gonna open it up, and we're going to have it packed, and you guys are going to help me."

Everyone agreed on a direction: Forward.

Chapter four: The hunt for a killer

The task before the Des Moines police was enormous. Two were dead. A city was terrified, and clues were scarce.

Chief Moulder and Bill McCarthy, assistant chief and head of investigations, dedicated every available resource to the slayings. They brought in help from neighboring suburbs and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Suk, the night police reporter, played euchre with detectives on slow nights. There weren't many card games in the days after the murders. Even detectives Suk had known for years were gruff with him.

"This was a real whodunit," Suk said. "They were tracking down every lead. There was a lot of pressure on those guys. It was very intense, and they didn't care to suffer the press inquiries."

Detectives combed the surrounding neighborhoods for tips, but the search proved troublesome. The initial description released by police was a tall, young black male with a gap in his teeth. Moulder, in a news conference, described the suspect as a negro rather than black or African-American.

"I couldn't remember which term was in vogue, and that's the word that came to mind," Moulder recalled. "A lot of people took issue with that."

Some black community leaders thought the description was too vague and put every young black man in the city under suspicion.

"That was a negative thing," said Wayne Ford, a 1974 Drake alumnus who represented the Drake neighborhood for 14 years in the Legislature, starting in 1997. "We needed more information. What was his complexion? Did he have freckles? You know, if (TV host and former pro football player) Michael Strahan had been in Des Moines, he would have been in trouble — because he has a gap in his teeth."

The dragnet exacerbated tension between police and minorities. Some people in the black community believed police were out to get all blacks whether they had committed a crime or not. Some young people especially believed that any cooperation with police was "snitching" on friends, family and neighbors.

"It was very intense in the community when (the murders) happened, and it was very intense in that vicinity," said Linda Carter-Lewis, a former Des Moines NAACP president and widow of the late Larry Carter, who led the NAACP at the time. "Did the police get cooperation? Chances are not likely other than from a few who knew it was in our community's best interest to help."

Chapter five: Farewell, endurance

More than 500 people attended the funeral for Tim Burnett.

"Tim was light," said the Rev. Dean Baer, assistant pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ankeny, who presided over the service at the Merle Hay Funeral Home.

Friends remembered Burnett's passion for skydiving, scuba diving, windsurfing, hang gliding and golf.

The next day, more than 800 people attended the funeral for Cara McGrane. A portion of the services at Holy Trinity Catholic Church called for a holiday season boycott of stores that sold handguns.

McGrane was born in Waterloo but moved to Des Moines in 1971 with her family. At Hoover High School, she was active on the swim team and in drama. As an adult, she devoured arty movies at the Varsity Theater and loved jazz. She was close to her sisters and lived at home.

In the 20 years since the deaths of McGrane and Burnett, neither their survivors nor Steve Vilmain, who hired the pair and now owns the Drake Diner, has spoken about the crime. Efforts to reach the victims' survivors for this story were unsuccessful. Vilmain politely declined to discuss his memories out of respect for the dead.

Each year at Christmas, diner managers place photographs of McGrane and Burnett on the restaurant's Christmas tree as a memorial.

Knapp kept his promise to reopen the diner — on Dec. 4, five days after the murders and a day after McGrane was buried. Snow covered the ground, and the temperature was 15 degrees.

From opening to close, a line wound out the front door and to the sidewalk. Knapp donated nearly $18,000 worth of receipts for the day to the victims' families. The diner staff was still too raw from grief to do much but work and thank the guests. But others saw the diner's reopening as a vital beacon for the neighborhood.

"If the diner had closed, it would have sent a message that this was a place you couldn't be," said Ford, the former state lawmaker. "It would have sent messages that fear can control us. It would have said to the whole community, the whole state, 'Stay away.'"

The Drake Diner survived and thrived, celebrating 25 years in business this year. In nine of the first 10 months of this year, receipts reached record highs, Vilmain said.

On the same night the diner reopened, a new basketball arena, later to be renamed the Drake Knapp Center, opened at 2601 Forest Ave. The Drake women's team played to a then-record crowd of more than 2,700. It was another sign the community would not be scared away. And still other doors stayed open. Instead of erecting a wall or a fence, Drake officials opted to make the campus more of a hub of community activity.

At Ferrari's direction, Adams, the Drake vice president, convened a committee of city housing officials, police and student and neighborhood leaders. In the early days, the group met weekly in the university's security office. The group became known as the Drake Neighborhood Improvement Task Force.

Though Drake's endowment was growing, it did not have enough cash to make big real estate purchases. Instead, the task force pressured property owners around campus to work with the city to bring their properties up to code. If they did, Adams promised, the school would help fill their vacancies.

"Within a year, all of the property owners that worked with us and the city were packed and had waiting lists," Adams recalled. "Students weren't afraid to live there anymore."

The task force opened lines of communication between the neighborhoods, Drake and city leadership. Meetings continue today. Community members bring concerns about potential drug activity, run-down properties and planning of area events, such as the Drake Neighborhood Farmers Market.

"What that group did was take the pressure off one individual to come forward," said Preston Daniels, a former Des Moines mayor and past president of the Drake Neighborhood Association. "The neighborhood associations really took off citywide about that time. People were united and solved problems together the way it should be."

Still, a suspect remained at large.

Chapter six: A killer captured

A few days after the murders, a 17-year-old named Joseph "Jo-Jo" White Jr. and several friends had a booze-and-drugs party at the downtown Holiday Inn. Witnesses later told police that White, a gang member who was usually broke, flashed a lot of money.

White's father, Joseph White Sr., was killed in a shootout with police in 1977. The younger White had grown up with relatives in Seattle, but had recently returned to Des Moines.

Meanwhile, detectives worked the ballistics evidence from the crime scene.

The gun used in the crime was a massive .44 Magnum handgun, they determined.

A Magnum is a trademarked cartridge with a higher powder charge than other cartridges of about the same caliber. The bullets deliver an enormous amount of energy.

Detectives initially identified the gun as a Desert Eagle, a rare, powerful, Israeli-made handgun. But further testing revealed an even rarer gun: an LAR Grizzly Win Mag, at the time the most powerful handgun in the world.

Police learned that only 450 had been sold in the country. They set about tracking every one.

Leads came in from informants. One told police that White had fired a big handgun at a party in a house on Carpenter Avenue. Police searched the house and found a slug imbedded in a furnace vent. It matched the markings of the slugs that killed McGrane and Burnett.

Police arrested White on Dec. 5, 1992, six days after the murders. Under questioning, he claimed to have accidentally fired the weapon at the party, but denied any involvement with the killings.

Police charged him with two counts of first-degree murder. Another teenager was also charged with lesser crimes related to the case.

Metro residents were relieved a suspect was in custody, but police knew the case was not airtight, especially without the murder weapon in hand. Detectives continued to trace the Grizzly handguns.

Then in late December, a detective from King County, Wash., part of the Seattle metro area, called Des Moines police. The detective had a report of a stolen Grizzly. Better still, the man who owned the gun was a hunter and gunsmith. The owner made his own ammunition and had several brass casings. The sheriff's office sent Des Moines police an overnight package containing the casings.

Just as a gun barrel leaves markings on a slug that help identify it, the ejector parts of a gun leave signature markings, sometimes microscopic, on the casings that are pushed out of a gun during firing. Police had the break they needed: The casings found in Washington state matched those found at the diner.

Two Des Moines police detectives, Jim Rowley and Bill Boggs, flew to Seattle to meet with the gun owner. The gun owner's daughter admitted Jo-Jo White had visited her in her home while her parents were away. White had taken the gun. However, to this day, it has never been found.

In May 1993, the testimony of the Washington state gun owner, his daughter and several witnesses ultimately persuaded a jury, after 28 hours of deliberation, to convict Joseph White Jr. of the two murders. He was sent to prison for life without parole.

He became a violent inmate, and state corrections authorities arranged to transport him to Texas. Officials thought he would be less of a problem in a prison where he wasn't known. He escaped briefly in transit to Texas — a federal crime — and was sent to federal prison. He remains incarcerated in a maximum security federal prison in Colorado.

Epilogue: No fences

Knapp, the developer, recently walked along University Avenue near 23rd Street. In 1992, the area consisted mostly of abandoned and battered storefronts. Few businesses made a go of it.

Today, the area is home to loft apartments, a coffee shop, several sandwich shops, a sushi restaurant and a yoga studio. The Drake Diner remains, as do the hotel and apartments Knapp and his investors built in the mid-1980s. Knapp has since sold the properties to other owners.

"That investment paid off," Knapp said. "This community is continuing to thrive."

Dave Lentell and his friend and fellow Drake alumnus Kevin Potter recently met for a reunion dinner at the Drake Diner. Lentell lives in Waukee and works for the U.S. Small Business Administration. Potter, a professor of forestry at the University of South Carolina, hadn't revisited the Drake neighborhood in years.

"The neighborhood now is so much different than it was when I graduated," Potter said. "There is so much more there."

Ferrari, the former Drake president, left in 1998 to lead Texas Christian University. He's now retired and living in suburban Chicago. His son still lives in Des Moines, and Ferrari visits several times a year. He is proud of the direction the neighborhood and university have taken.

"No walls were built," Ferrari said. "No fences went up. We didn't hire 20 new police officers to patrol the area. We worked together as a community, and we were better for it."

Under Robert D. Ray, the former Iowa governor who succeeded Ferrari as president, and current Drake President David Maxwell, the university began an aggressive community engagement plan. Before ever taking a class at Drake, most first-year students participate in a service program in the neighborhoods around campus. Students in some programs are required to complete as many as 15hours of community service before graduation.

Drake's athletic department also has given out passes to members of area neighborhood associations, allowing residents to attend many athletic events without cost.

Maxwell recently hired Shannon Cofield, the former president of the United Way of Central Iowa, in a newly created position to help foster business partnerships between Drake and the community. The neighborhood task force continues to meet. Ford, the former lawmaker, said there is more work to do, but he looks at Cofield's hire as another step in the right direction.

"We need to continue to encourage business investment in this community," Ford said. "We must keep those lines of communication open and work together. As Drake goes, so goes this neighborhood. ... We are still talking. We are still working. If we hadn't committed to that back in '92, I don't even want to think about where we would be today."

Adams, an eternally optimistic septuagenarian, retired from Drake in 2006. He lives in West Des Moines, but returns to the campus often to attend sporting events and to meet with students who participate in a leadership academy named after him.

"Those killings could have stopped all the things we were trying to do and continue to do at Drake and in this community," Adams said. "But as a community, good people came together and made sure that did not happen. The vitality of this neighborhood is a memorial to the victims."

