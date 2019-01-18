From our archives: ‘Drive to end slums’

The American civil-rights movement has thrust northward into the big cities. It has produced challenging confrontations over the past year. To give a clearer understanding of what those challenges can mean to a city, The Christian Science Monitor asked for two ‘inside’ assessments from Chicago. The following, by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr., is the first.

Midsummer of 1966 saw Northern racism spread through the streets of Chicago as thousands of Negro and white marchers began their demonstrations for open housing.

Swastikas bloomed in Chicago parks like misbegotten weeds. Our marchers were met by a hailstorm of bricks, bottles, and firecrackers. “White power” became the racist hatecall, punctuated by obscenities – most frequently directed at Roman Catholic priests and nuns among the marchers,

The episode spread over a two-month period, was the most visible and most memorable in the new Northern thrust of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Our first attack on urban segregation shamed and shocked the nation by exposing a hated and brutality identified only with officialdom in Selma and Birmingham in earlier years.

Drives in those Southern cities resulted in major national legislation. The Chicago marches were concluded by a broad and sweeping agreement reached between civil-rights leaders and a wide spectrum of city agencies, real-estate dealers, religious leaders, and a wide spectrum of city agencies, real-estate dealers, religious leaders, and top business and labor figures. Each vowed at the “summit” meeting a specific program of action aimed at creating a free housing market in the metropolitan area.

Representative group formed

A permanent organization manned by representatives of all these groups was established to oversee the followthrough on the agreement. While that organization is only now gearing up for the task, there is some evidence that the pact’s good faith will be upheld.

This was hailed in national magazines as our “victory in the North” Yet it is only one link in a chain of activities aimed at a broader goal than open occupancy.

When we first came here to join forces with the Coordinating Council of Community Organizations, Chicago’s civil-rights coalition, we outlined an all-out drive to end slums. We viewed slums and slumism as more than a problem of dilapidated, inadequate housing. We understood them as the end product of domestic colonialism: slum housing and slum schools, unemployment and underemployment, segregated and inadequate education, welfare dependency and political servitude.

Because no single attack could hope to deal with overwhelming problem, we established a series of concurrent projects aimed at each facet.

Housing itself is a complex, many-layered issue, demanding many approaches. One of its most obvious inequities is residential segregation and overcrowding. Thus, the drive for open housing is aimed both at ending separatism and at providing the escape valve for overcrowded ghettos.

At the same time, Negro neighborhoods must be made more habitable for those who remain. Two significant programs were developed to this end.

Perhaps the most revolutionary is the organization of tenant unions, modeled after labor organizations, which become the collective-bargaining agents between landlord and resident.

Unions formed

This program has had remarkable success. In less than a year, unions were formed in three of the city’s worst slum and ghetto areas. Organized with the help of the AFL-CIO Industrial Union Department, these unions represent more than 10,000 slum dwellers. Through more than a dozen collective-bargaining contracts gained by rent strike and negotiation, major property owners and management firms now are obliged to bring approximately 2,000 dwelling units up to code standards. The collective-bargaining contracts also include such measures as rent freezes and stabilization, daily janitorial and sanitation services, and immediate repairs of facilities that jeopardize health and safety.

Many observers expect that the tenant-union movement will emerge as a major new force on the national scene, affecting not only slum dwellers but persons of all classes and colors who rent homes or apartments under standard leases.