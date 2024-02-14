From the Archives: February 14 in the Pioneer

Feb. 14—February 14, 2014 — Republican candidates for Minnesota governor participated in a debate at Bemidji State University on Thursday, hosted by BSU College Republicans. In attendance were candidates Rob Farnsworth, Jeff Johnson, Marty Seifert and Dave Thompson, who answered questions on policy and state issues.

February 14, 1999 — The area's dance teams will be putting on a special performance Monday evening at Bemidji High School, with the doors opening at 6 p.m. Teams from the high school, local dance studios and the university will perform, with tickets priced at $4 for adults, $2 for students and children under 5 admitted for free.

February 14, 1974 — The flu has taken hold in Bemidji area schools, causing an unusually high rate of absenteeism among students. On Tuesday 647 students were home sick, accounting for around 14.6% of students. This rate is three times higher than usual, causing the school administration to encourage hygiene and other preventative measures to maintain health.

February 14, 1924 — The Bemidji Mason's Lodge is putting together a special celebration for the upcoming anniversary of George Washington's birthday. So far two highly anticipated speakers have been procured, and a supper is being planned to which all lodge members will be invited.