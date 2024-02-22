From the Archives: February 21 in the Pioneer

Feb. 21—February 21, 2014 — The Mississippi Headwaters Blood Bank is set to cease operations, as the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center transitions to sourcing blood products from a Sanford Health facility in South Dakota. The blood bank had been in operation in the community for over 55 years.

February 21, 1999 — Warm weather, combined with a hefty snowfall combined to create quite the workload for those who have had to shovel. The heavy snow was a pain to clear for those in the Bemidji area, but the weather was nice enough that many were able to do so without coats, hats or gloves.

February 21, 1974 — A suspected pet poisoner is at work in Bemidji, with five dogs in the Birchmont neighborhood dying in recent weeks. The sheriff's department believes the crimes were committed with poisoned meat, and law enforcement is warning pet owners to be cautious as the investigation continues.

February 21, 1924 — A fistfight broke out in downtown Bemidji between two individuals who are suspected to have imbibed too heavily. One was taken to St. Anthony's hospital, where he spent the night, while the other was confined in jail. Both men are expected before a judge later this week.