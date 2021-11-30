FROM THE ARCHIVES: Former suspect in yogurt shop killings seeks exoneration

Editor's note: This story was originally published April 24, 2016.

Austin's most notorious unsolved case — the horrific 1991 slayings of four teenage girls in a strip mall yogurt shop — returns to court this week as one of four suspects presses to clear his name after spending almost nine years in prison for the crime.

Robert Springsteen, whose capital murder conviction was overturned in 2006, wants a court order declaring him innocent of the yogurt shop slayings and therefore eligible for almost $720,000 from a state fund for wrongful convictions.

There is no other way, his lawyer said, for Springsteen to emerge from legal limbo on murder charges that, although formally dropped almost seven years ago, still hang over his head, tainting his reputation and limiting his career options.

Travis County prosecutors oppose the request, saying Springsteen is attempting an end run around state law and court procedures — and, not incidentally, encroaching on their power to retry him for the slayings, should additional evidence be found.

On Wednesday, both sides will argue their cases before the Austin-based 3rd Court of Appeals, opening another chapter in a nightmare case that has defied resolution, vexing police and haunting the city.

It has been almost 25 years since a late-night fire at the I Can't Believe It's Yogurt store on Anderson Lane in North Austin led to the discovery of four teens who were bound in their own clothing, sexually assaulted and shot to death.

Two 17-year-olds worked at the store: Jennifer Harbison and Eliza Thomas. Jennifer's sister, Sarah Harbison, 15, and friend Amy Ayers, 13, had stayed late on Dec. 6, 1991, waiting for a ride home.

As Austin reacted with shock and mourning, police launched a massive investigation, questioning hundreds, including Springsteen and three teenage friends - Michael Scott, Maurice Pierce and Forrest Welborn. The four were ruled out as suspects, and years passed without resolution.

A long-awaited break came almost eight years later when an Austin police cold case unit announced that Springsteen and Scott had confessed to the killings, implicating Pierce and Welborn. All four were indicted for capital murder, but only Springsteen and Scott would go to trial and, eventually, to prison.

With no physical evidence linking Springsteen and Scott to the crime, both confessions were essential to their convictions in separate trials as prosecutors argued that the men knew information about the crimes that only the perpetrators would know, including the type of gun used and the position of Ayers' body.

Defense lawyers argued that the confessions, which also included crime scene details that were incorrect, were coerced during long, abusive interrogations by police officers who asked leading questions and subtly steered the men away from claims that didn't match the evidence.

Springsteen's conviction was overturned in 2006, when the state's highest criminal court ruled that portions of Scott's confession, shown to jurors to corroborate Springsteen's confession, violated the defendant's right to confront or question his accuser at trial.

A year later, the Court of Criminal Appeals voided Scott's conviction for the same reason.

Travis County prosecutors, admitting there wasn't enough evidence for new trials, dropped all charges in 2009 pending "further investigation." That investigation remains open.

The problem, defense lawyer Broadus Spivey said, is that the unresolved case is still hanging over Springsteen, limiting him to "common labor work" in West Virginia, where he moved after his release from prison.

To force a resolution, defense lawyers — including Charlie Baird, a former trial and appellate court judge — embarked on an admittedly novel approach: asking a judge to declare Springsteen innocent of the crime, thus preserving his right to state compensation for a wrongful conviction.

State District Judge Darlene Byrne, however, dismissed Springsteen's lawsuit in 2014, saying her court didn't have the authority to issue an opinion on Springsteen's innocence.

On Wednesday, Spivey will ask a three-judge panel of the 3rd Court of Appeals to reinstate that lawsuit.

"All we're asking for is a hearing, to go back to the trial court with instructions to listen to witnesses, consider the evidence and determine: Is he actually innocent?" Spivey said.

But prosecutors argue that Springsteen's lawyers have woven a "legal fiction" to create a right to a court judgment that doesn't exist and would do no good even if a judge declared him innocent because state law wouldn't recognize such a court order.

Prosecutors also object to Springsteen's attempt to get a civil court judgment on a criminal matter and note that he has been thwarted in previous attempts to be paid for his time in prison — twice by the state comptroller, who manages the fund for wrongful convictions, and twice by judges in state and federal court.

"There are specific remedies if you are harmed; they just don't want to follow the rules," said Sherine Thomas, head of the civil litigation division for the county attorney's office, which is representing District Attorney Rosemary Lehmberg in the case.

Prosecutors say Springsteen is still considered a suspect in the case.

Spivey criticized prosecutors for refusing to let go of Springsteen despite inconsistencies in his confession and a DNA sample, identified in tests that weren't available in the 1990s, indicating that an unidentified male was responsible for assaulting one of the victims. The DNA test refuted Springsteen's claim, included in his confession, of having assaulted the girl, he said.

Prosecutors are stonewalling, Spivey said, because "they don't want to admit they screwed up."

Spivey believes Springsteen's appeal could open a new avenue for others struggling to establish their innocence.

"All these people need is some forum in which to test whether they are innocent or not, otherwise you're in limbo. Nobody can hear their issues," he said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: FROM THE ARCHIVES: Former yogurt shop suspect wants name cleared