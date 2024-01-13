From the Archives: January 13 in the Pioneer

Jan. 13—January 13, 2014 — A Blackduck man and his family won the $1 million Minnesota Lottery prize, after buying three tickets at Blackduck Family Foods. Representatives from the lottery presented the winner with the traditional large, ceremonial check during a special event earlier this week.

January 13, 1999 — The Headwaters Blood Bank is in need of donations, and members of the community who are able to are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate blood. Blood donations have been on the decline both nationally and locally, and the bank is particularly making an effort to recruit new donors.

January 13, 1974 — Students at Lincoln Elementary School in Bemidji put on a traditional powwow to celebrate Ojibwe culture. The event featured different dance styles, performed by students in regalia, and older Native American students from Bemidji High School provided the drum circles.

January 13, 1924 — Members of the public are asked to give Beltrami County's seventh annual poultry show their fullest support, with the multi-day event beginning later this week. The show will feature a wide range of birds, raised by professionals and amateurs alike, with competitions and other festivities.