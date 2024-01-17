From the Archives: January 17 in the Pioneer

Jan. 17—January 17, 2014 — Icy conditions on local highways, paired with strong winds blowing snow and reducing visibility, resulted in several vehicle rollovers on Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported five accidents along Highway 2, and is encouraging those who must travel as the storm continues to be cautious and wear their seatbelts.

January 17, 1999 — The Red Lake Tribal Council has given preliminary approval to a plan that hopes to restore the lake's walleye population. The strategy would ban the harvesting of walleye while restocking efforts are ongoing, allowing a self-sustaining population to develop. The plan will still require approval from the state Department of Natural Resources.

January 17, 1974 — The Bemidji Police Department has recovered several items thought to have been stolen in the burglary of two merchandise trucks this morning. The items include stacks of tires, snowshoes and other miscellaneous goods. While the items have been found, the search is ongoing for the thief.

January 17, 1924 — The Bemidji Musical Art Club has started off the new year with a fine program featuring the talents of junior students performing Beethoven. The performance was held at the Civic and Commerce Association Monday evening, with around 60 members of the community attending.