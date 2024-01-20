From the Archives: January 20 in the Pioneer

Jan. 20—January 20, 2014 — Katie Hoody, who grew up in Bemidji but now lives in Texas, is preparing to compete on Wheel of Fortune for a longtime neighbor, Marion Dessert. Dessert, who is 94, is a big fan of the program and the two remained close even after Hoody moved away. When the opportunity to be on the show came, Hoody couldn't pass it up.

January 20, 1999 — Bemidji's Bottoms Up has been purchased by new owners, who plan to give the bar a facelift and a new name. The sale comes after the previous owners had been denied a liquor license after the establishment became synonymous with rowdy and unscrupulous behavior.

January 20, 1974 — In an effort to cope with rising gas prices, the Bemidji School District has decided to adjust Kindergarten schedules to alternate full days, rather than the half-day setup currently employed. The change was approved at the last school board meeting and will begin the first week of February.

January 20, 1924 — The proprietors of Bemidji's Fair Store have recently returned from a business trip to Detroit, Minn., where they plan to soon enter into business. While there, L.B. Wilson and E.Y. Wilson purchased the building and fixtures of Detroit's Golden Rule Variety Store.