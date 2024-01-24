From the Archives: January 24 in the Pioneer

Jan. 24—January 24, 2014 — The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual "Taste of Northern Minnesota" event, which gathers food vendors from the local area to showcase their best dishes. This year's event spanned two sessions over the weekend, with 18 vendors participating.

January 24, 1999 — More than 100 people are participating in this year's Paul Bunyan Sled Dog Races, which are taking place at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds. This year marks the 26th occurrence of the annual event, which divides the races into 3-dog, 6-dog and 10-dog teams. Results will be published in the Pioneer.

January 24, 1974 — Inflation has hit the Beltrami Nursing Home, with increasing costs leading to higher rates. The daily rate for skilled nursing care will increase from $13 to $16 a day, and intermediate care will increase from $11 to $12.50. Currently, the home is caring for 49 skilled care patients and 36 intermediate care patients.

January 24, 1924 — Miss Hortense Nielson, who has starred in many plays across different cities, performed a dramatic reading for the students at Bemidji High School this afternoon. The piece in question was John Drinkwater's "Abraham Lincoln" and a second performance will be held this evening with entrance at the price of 35 cents.